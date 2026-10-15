Purple Pixie Healthcare expands Dr ToothLittle to 10 clinics in Bengaluru; targets 15 centres by FY28

India’s first exclusive paediatric oral healthcare clinic chain plans foray into other South Indian cities to address a gaping need in paediatric oral healthcare

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Purple Pixie Healthcare, parent company of Dr ToothLittle, India’s first exclusive paediatric oral healthcare clinic chain, today announced the expansion of its network to 10 clinics across Bengaluru city, strengthening its position as one of the country’s pioneering organised players, focused exclusively on paediatric oral healthcare.

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The company plans to take the Dr ToothLittle network to 15 clinics in Bengaluru by FY 2027-28, after which it looks to foray into other key cities in South India. The expansion represents nearly two decades of pioneering work by Dr Premila Naidu, Founder & MD of Purple Pixie Healthcare. Through Dr ToothLittle, Dr Naidu has paved the way in transforming paediatric dentistry from a predominantly treatment-led service to a specialised, experience-driven model of healthcare, integrating clinical excellence with behavioural science, child psychology, sensory design and preventive care.

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The expansion comes against the backdrop of a significant and growing opportunity in paediatric oral health in India. Industry estimates project India’s paediatric oral care market to reach approximately US$1.71 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8% between 2025 and 2030. Bengaluru-specific clinical studies have found dental caries in 27.5% of preschool children aged 8–48 months, based on a study of 1,500 children. A separate study of 1,452 school children aged 12–15 years found a caries prevalence of 57.9%, with 19.4% experiencing untreated dental caries with clinical consequences. These findings underscore the scale of childhood dental disease and the need for greater emphasis on early intervention, preventive care and specialised treatment.

Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Premila Naidu, Founder & Managing Director, Purple Pixie Healthcare and CEO, Dr ToothLittle, said: “When we started in 2007, the idea of creating a dedicated dental ecosystem exclusively for children was considered unconventional. We believed children deserved more than treatment; they deserved an experience that removed fear, built trust and encouraged lifelong oral health habits. Every decision we have made since then has been guided by that belief.”

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“Reaching ten centres is an important milestone, but more importantly, it validates the need for a specialised approach to paediatric oral healthcare. India has a very large child population and a significant burden of dental disease, yet specialised, child-centric oral healthcare remains relatively underdeveloped. We see an opportunity to build a much larger ecosystem around prevention, early intervention and positive oral-health behaviours, not simply treatment.”

For Purple Pixie Healthcare, this gap between high disease prevalence, a large paediatric population and limited access to specialised child-centric dental care, represents both a significant healthcare need and an opportunity to build a differentiated, organised-care category. Purple Pixie’s next phase of growth will focus on creating a larger footprint, while retaining the clinical and experiential standards that define the Dr ToothLittle model.

Dr ToothLittle is at present supported by a team of 26 specialised paediatric dentists and child healthcare-trained staff and has built a 70% patient return rate, reflecting sustained trust among families and the long-term relationships developed with its young patients.

About Purple Pixie Healthcare

Purple Pixie Healthcare is a specialised paediatric healthcare company focused on building innovative, child-centric oral healthcare solutions that combine clinical excellence, behavioural science, design thinking and preventive care. Its flagship brand, Dr ToothLittle, is India’s first multi-sensory dental clinic chain exclusively for children. Founded in 2007 by Dr. Premila Naidu, the network today operates 10 centres across Bengaluru and has earned the trust of thousands of families through its differentiated child-first model of care.

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