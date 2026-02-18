NewsVoir

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], February 18: For the second year in a row, the creative excellence of Push 360 has been recognized on the global stage. The agency's latest campaign for Malayala Manorama's Hortus 2025, titled "The Power of We," has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Luerzer's Archive, the world's ultimate barometer of creative achievement. This follows a landmark achievement last year, when the agency's work was ranked as the number one print campaign in the world.

At the heart of this success is Jayaprakash Ponmala (Jepi), the agency's Creative and Art Director. Known for weaving deep human connection into visual art, Jepi has once again proven that local creative insights can resonate globally. Following his 2024 campaign that envisioned a symbolic intersection of iconic historical figures, Jepi evolved the narrative for 2025 into "The Power of We". This new work utilizes a playful, claymation-style visual metaphor of the infinity loop to represent the endless flow of ideas and joy that defines the Hortus festival.

The campaign visually captures the spirit of the event through intertwined characters from diverse worlds of expression. By pairing figures such as a theatre-masked boy with a girl flying a kite, or a book-loving intellectual with a noodle-eating foodie, Jepi illustrates the "Power of Infinite" creativity. These pairings symbolize the raw energy and visual exploration that occur when different personal expressions meet, creating a concept that is intentionally inclusive, joyful, and instantly memorable.

This global recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the entire agency and its collaboration with Malayala Manorama on Manorama Hortus V. A. Shrikumar, CMD of Push 360, expressed his pride in the team, stating, "This win belongs to the entire team at Push 360, who worked with their heart and soul to bring this honor home. Jepi, Sunil Thoppil, Lasar Shine, Jasinther Rokefeller, P.S. Jaya, Sreerag Kakkan, and the entire team worked with everything they had for the agency to achieve this kind of global excellence. It is a proud moment for all of us to see our shared passion recognized on the world stage once again."

The Manorama Hortus festival, inspired by the historical "Hortus Malabaricus," serves as a vibrant platform where art, literature, and culture converge. It seeks to foster dialogue, celebrate creativity across various disciplines like art, literature, culture, and potentially more, and engage a wide audience.

