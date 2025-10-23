DT
Home / Business / PVL 2025: Ahmedabad Defenders Break Mumbai Meteors Unbeaten Streak with a Thrilling Win

PVL 2025: Ahmedabad Defenders Break Mumbai Meteors Unbeaten Streak with a Thrilling Win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Ahmedabad Defenders handed the Mumbai Meteors their first defeat of the season in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. In a gripping contest, Ahmedabad edged past Mumbai 12-15, 15-7, 15-12, 21-20. Nandhagopal was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this win, Ahmedabad Defenders climbed to the second position in the table with 12 points from six games, while the Meteors slipped to third place.

Nandha began strongly for Ahmedabad, while Muthusamy Appavu orchestrated precise attacks through the middle, making full use of Abhinav's attacking strengths. The Meteors looked to exploit small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes delivered a super serve. Petter Ostvik denied Angamuthu twice at the net, but Dhruvil Shah's consistent service pressure kept the game on level terms. A daring super serve from the Meteors paid off, helping them take the opening set.

Battur Batsuuri led the counterattack for Ahmedabad in the second set. Angamuthu began finding his rhythm, putting Mumbai's defence under pressure. Nandha's ferocious super spike earned Ahmedabad a crucial super point, levelling the match 1-1.

Relentless attacks from Batsuuri and Angamuthu helped the Defenders seize control in the third set. Trailing behind, Mumbai introduced veteran blocker Karthik, whose super serve immediately turned up the heat on Ahmedabad. Nikhil's sharp left-handed spike added further attacking flair for the Meteors.

A powerful service from Nandha restored Ahmedabad's lead in the pulsating fourth set. The match reached a thrilling climax as Angamuthu blocked Loftesnes to seal a memorable win, earning Ahmedabad all three points and handing Mumbai their first setback of the season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

