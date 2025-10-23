PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors storm into Semi-Finals with hard-fought win over Chennai Blitz

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Mumbai Meteors edged past the Chennai Blitz 16-14, 11-15, 15-12, 21-19 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday to seal their berth in the Semi-Finals. Mathias Loftesnes was named the Player of the Match for his stellar all-round performance.

Chennai setter Sameer immediately looked to connect with Jerome Vinith and Luiz Perotto to initiate the attacks, while Mumbai captain Amit Gulia struck from the centre. Chennai's defense, led by middle blocker Azizbek, stayed firm, but Amit continued to find spaces through the gaps. Mathias kept the pressure high on the Blitz, and with Om Lad Vasant's timely block, Mumbai captured the opening set.

Tarun began leading the counter-attack for Chennai in the second set, while the Blitz's sharp defence made it difficult for the Meteors to penetrate. Suraj Chaudhary's confident block on Amit shifted the momentum, and Perotto's powerful super serve mounted additional pressure on Mumbai. Despite a strong effort from the Meteors, Chennai held their nerve to equalise the match.

Chennai's libero T. Srikanth impressed the crowd with his agile defensive display, but blocker Karthik's re-entry added much-needed balance to Mumbai's defence. Petter Ostvik's all-round brilliance further lifted the Meteors' rhythm. Though Perotto kept testing Mumbai with his tough serves, the Meteors held firm. Loftesnes' composed attack from the middle zone helped Mumbai reclaim the lead.

In the fourth set, two critical reviews went in Mumbai's favour, further boosting their advantage. Perotto and Jerome kept Chennai in the fight with solid attacking plays. However, at a decisive moment, Karthik and Shubham combined perfectly to block Tarun, earning Mumbai an important point. The thrilling set concluded with Shubham's emphatic super spike, sealing a memorable 3-1 victory for the Meteors, who now advance confidently into the Semi-Finals.

