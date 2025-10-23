DT
Home / Business / PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers sign off with spirited 3-1 victory over Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers sign off with spirited 3-1 victory over Ahmedabad Defenders

ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kochi Blue Spikers concluded their campaign on a high note in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, securing a morale-boosting 15-13, 14-16, 17-15, 15-9 win over Ahmedabad Defenders at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Erin Varghese was adjudged the Player of the Match. The outcome, however, did not alter Ahmedabad's standing on the points table, as they had already qualified for the semi-finals.

Ahmedabad began the match with Battur Batsuuri firing thunderous attacks across the court. Kochi's Jasjodh Singh responded with a blistering super serve that narrowed the margin between the two teams. His commanding block on Shon T. John lifted team morale, while Amrinderpal Singh's resilient defending ensured Kochi claimed the opening set.

Erin's sharp serves kept Ahmedabad unsettled in the second set as Kochi maintained their momentum. In response, Ahmedabad introduced Nandhagopal and Akhin, a tactical move that paid off immediately. Akhin's solid block from the centre halted Kochi's surge, allowing the Defenders to equalise the score.

A timely review earned Ahmedabad a crucial point, but Jasjodh's consistent defending and Hemanth's powerful cross-body spikes reignited Kochi's dominance. Nicolas Marechal stood firm in the back court during the third set, helping the Spikers regain full control of the game.

In the final set, Hemanth kept the pressure high with his fierce attacking display, while Ahmedabad struggled with unforced errors. Libero Alan Ashique's lightning-fast reflexes saved vital points for Kochi, as Amrinderpal and Jasjodh continued to rule the middle zone. Ultimately, the Spikers sealed victory following a service fault by Arshak Sinan -- a fitting finish to Kochi's determined campaign.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

