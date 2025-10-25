DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PR 25 10 2025 3034661 978
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Goa Guardians 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 to book a spot in the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. Mumbai will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders. Goa showcased their attacking intent early on with Nathaniel Dickinson’s spike and Rohit Yadav’s power-packed serve. But Goa’s defence struggled against consistent attacks from Mumbai’s Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia. Dickinson’s spike helped Goa win the super point, but Mumbai’s disciplined formation edged the Meteors ahead.

Advertisement

Prince tried to counter-attack for Goa from the middle zone, but Karthik kept Mumbai stable. Smart play from Shubham minimised Mumbai’s errors. Goa made a change in formation, bringing on setter Aravind to turn the momentum. A super serve from L.M. Manoj provided a moment to celebrate for the Guardians. But Prince’s overhit shot cost Goa a super point, helping Mumbai take a two-set lead.

Advertisement

Amit’s super serve continued Mumbai’s dominance while adding more pressure on Goa’s shoulders. Petter Ostvik won the battle against Prince in the third set, helping Mumbai dominate the middle zone. Vikram won a super point, giving a glimmer of hope to the Goa fans. But just when it looked like Goa would be able to fight back, Karthik blocked Chirag Yadav’s spike, helping his side win the game and reach the final.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts