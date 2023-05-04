P&W refutes allegations levelled by Go First airline

New Delhi, May 3
US aerospace major Pratt and Whitney on Wednesday hit back at Go First airline and refuted the charge that it was not abiding by the order of the Singapore-based arbitration body.
“Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further,” it said.
“Go First has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to Pratt,” P&W sources further alleged.
