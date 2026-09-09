PwC India Announces Strategic Alliance With Claroty for OT and Connected Environment Cybersecurity

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India- Business Wire India

PwC India today announced an alliance with Claroty, a cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, to help organisations address the evolving cybersecurity needs of connected environments. As businesses accelerate digital adoption across operational technology (OT), industrial systems, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure, the alliance is designed to support a more integrated approach to managing cyber risk across IT, OT, and extended connected environments.

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By bringing together Claroty’s specialised capabilities in CPS protection and PwC India’s deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk, business transformation and deep expertise in OT Security, the alliance is intended to help organisations enhance resilience, strengthen visibility across connected assets, and respond to a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

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The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping businesses navigate evolving security challenges while enabling innovation, operational continuity, and sustainable growth. Commenting on the alliance, Sundareshwar Krishnamurthy, Partner and India Cyber Leader at PwC India said, “As organisations become more connected and digitised, trust, resilience and security are becoming integral to business growth and transformation. The ability to build confidence across critical operations will play an increasingly important role in supporting business continuity, strengthening customer trust and enhancing India's competitiveness as a global manufacturing and digital hub. Through our alliance with Claroty, we aim to help organisations gain greater visibility across critical assets, strengthen resilience and pursue growth and innovation with confidence.”

“The combination of Claroty’s AI-powered platform and PwC India’s expertise gives organisations a holistic approach to reduce risk and achieve operational resilience for their CPS and OT environments,” said John Ryan, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at Claroty. “We are delighted to partner with PwC India to help organisations strengthen their cybersecurity posture and protect India’s mission-critical infrastructure against an evolving threat landscape, and we look forward to our continued global expansion.”

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As industries across manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, and critical infrastructure continue to embrace digital transformation, the convergence of IT and OT environments has significantly expanded the cyber threat landscape. Connected devices, industrial control systems (ICS), and IoT deployments have become prime targets for sophisticated cyberattacks, with the potential to disrupt operations, compromise safety, and cause significant financial and reputational damage.

Amanjit Makesh, Partner - OT Cybersecurity, PwC India said, “Clients today are looking for more than point solutions; they want partners who understand both the complexity of industrial operations and the urgency of cyber risk. That is exactly why this alliance with Claroty is so relevant. PwC India brings the advisory, execution and industry context, while Claroty brings the visibility and control needed to secure modern and legacy OT environments. Together, we can help organisations strengthen resilience where it matters most — on the ground, in operations, and at scale.”

“For cyber attackers seeking to cause real-world damage by disrupting the availability of essential services in India, OT systems in the region are becoming an increasingly desirable target, while simultaneously becoming more connected and exposed to cyber threats,” said Eddie Stefanescu, General Manager of APJ, Claroty. “Together, Claroty and PwC India are committed to delivering purpose-built solutions for the manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial organisations that the general population relies on every day.”

About PwC India

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

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About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. The AI-powered Claroty Platform serves as the single source of operational truth, providing the deepest visibility and broadest protection across cyber-physical systems (CPS), leveraging five core solutions: asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty helps organizations operationalize CPS protection through a programmatic approach designed to reduce risk, maintain operational integrity, and meet compliance–whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

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PwC India Announces Strategic Alliance With Claroty for OT and Connected Environment Cybersecurity

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