PwC India launches 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge' to boost innovation, market expansion

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): PwC India announced the launch of its first-ever startup accelerator program called the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, designed to empower startups in the emerging technology space to refine their solutions and accelerate market penetration.

According to PwC, the accelerator aims to foster innovation and support India's vibrant startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, consulting expertise, and strategic guidance.

The programme is open to all India-based startups working across the areas of artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, space tech, Industry 4.0, spatial reality, and more.

Advertisement

Over the course of three months, the 15 selected startups will benefit from access to mentorship from subject matter experts and 25 hours of pro-bono consulting services across critical areas such as management, technology, go-to-market strategies, valuation, funding, and taxation.

A hybrid format - part online, part in-person - will ensure that geographical boundaries do not hinder participation, enabling a diverse range of companies to benefit from the resources and support on offer.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India said, "By empowering emerging technology startups and equipping them with the tools to thrive, we are fostering a dynamic and sustainable tech ecosystem in India."

He said, "This will not only drive economic growth and create future-ready jobs but also deliver transformative solutions that positively impact society. I'm excited to see the growth and innovation emerging from the startups joining the accelerator."

Arnab Basu, Partner and Leader - Advisory, PwC India said "Through this platform we want to create a growth ecosystem for our clients. We can't wait to see how the disruptors and innovators can address the most pressing challenges related to the growth of our largest clients."

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer at PwC India, expressed his excitement about the program, saying, "At PwC India, our focus is on driving meaningful impact for our clients while supporting the broader startup ecosystem. Through the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, we are not just fostering innovation but also enabling startups to create real, transformative value for businesses and industries."

Rajesh Dhuddu, Partner - Emerging Technology, PwC India, emphasised the accelerator's potential to create a lasting impact.

"Startups are the cornerstone of innovation, and through this program, we aim to enable them to scale their solutions, tap into new opportunities, and create measurable industry impact," he said.

Amarjit Makhija, Partner and Startup Leader at PwC India, added, "India's startups have incredible potential to transform industries and address complex challenges. Through the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge, we aim to provide them with the mentorship, expertise, and resources needed to unlock this potential and drive impactful change."

Startups will have access to PwC's network of industry experts and advisors, enabling them to refine their business strategies and gain insights that align with their growth ambitions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)