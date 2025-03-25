VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Education company, PhysicsWallah's IIT Joint Admission Test ("JAM") secures three AIR 1s, each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, in the IIT JAM 2025 results. Starting with the first rank holders, namely Suvon Ghosh (AIR 1 in Chemistry), Vikas Choudhary (AIR 1 in Mathematics), and Akshat Gupta (AIR 1 in Physics). Additionally, Sruti Kanu has secured AIR 6 in Biotechnology. Overall, PW IIT-JAM has secured 10 ranks under AIR 10 and 50 ranks under AIR 50. Majority of these students prepared from the Saakaar batches.

PW's IIT JAM has frequently delivered results. In IIT JAM 2024, PW secured four ranks under AIR 10, including an AIR 2 in Mathematics. Furthermore, CUET PG 2026 batches have been introduced for students aspiring to pursue an MSc from central universities.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PW, said, "Seeing our students perform in IIT JAM is a proud moment for us! This is a very competitive exam that opens doors to courses including MSc and integrated PhD programs at IITs and IISc. Their hard work, perseverance, and passion have helped them turn their aspirations into achievements."

About Physics Wallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

