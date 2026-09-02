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Home / Business / Q Oak Interiors Opens Larger Bengaluru Factory, Plans HSR Layout Experience Centre

Q Oak Interiors Opens Larger Bengaluru Factory, Plans HSR Layout Experience Centre

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Q Oak Interiors has opened a larger manufacturing facility in JP Nagar, 7th Phase, Bengaluru South, increasing its capacity to produce modular kitchens, wardrobes and customised furniture for residential interior projects across Bengaluru.

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The 20,000-sq.-ft. facility began operations in August 2026. It replaces/expands the company's earlier manufacturing unit and raises monthly production capacity from 50 projects to 100+ projects.

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According to the company, the expansion was needed to handle a growing number of full-home interior projects while retaining direct control over manufacturing, finishing and quality checks.

The factory is equipped with German-made BIESSE & Homag machines for panel cutting, edge banding, drilling and other production processes. These machines are designed to produce components according to approved drawings, with consistent cutting, edge finishing and drilling accuracy.

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"Manufacturing has a direct effect on how an interior looks and performs after installation. A good design can still fail if the panels are cut inaccurately or the finishing is inconsistent," said Abhishek P Naidu, Co-Founder at Q Oak Interiors. "The larger facility gives us the capacity and machinery to manage these details more closely."

The company said the new setup would reduce its dependence on manual processing and outside vendors for key stages of production. It is also expected to help Q Oak manage more projects simultaneously and improve coordination between its designers, factory team and site installers.

Modular kitchens, wardrobes, television units, storage systems and other made-to-order furniture will be manufactured at the facility. Each order will pass through material inspection, machine processing, finishing, assembly checks and final approval before being sent to the project site.

Q Oak Interiors currently operates experience centres in JP Nagar and Whitefield. Customers can visit these centres to compare materials, finishes, hardware and design options before confirming a project.

The company is now planning another experience centre in HSR Layout, with an opening targeted for the end of 2026. The proposed centre would serve homeowners in HSR Layout, Koramangala, Sarjapur Road, Electronic City and nearby areas.

"Customers are asking more questions about the materials used in their homes, where the furniture is made and how quality is checked," Chandrashekar, Co-Founder said. "The factory and our experience centres allow them to understand that process before making a decision."

The HSR Layout centre is still in the planning stage, and further details about its location, size and opening date will be announced once finalised.

With the new factory, Q Oak Interiors is preparing to take on a larger volume of residential work while keeping manufacturing within Bengaluru. The company expects the additional capacity to support its expansion over the coming year.

About Q Oak Interiors

Q Oak Interiors is a Bengaluru-based residential interior design company offering full-home interiors, modular kitchens, wardrobes, bedrooms, living spaces and customised storage. The company provides design consultation through its JP Nagar and Whitefield experience centres and manufactures modular components at its Bengaluru facility.

Website: https://qoakinteriors.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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