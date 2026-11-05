QKTech, Formerly QualityKiosk Technologies, Positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2026 for Quality Engineering Services for AI

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: QKTech, formerly QualityKiosk Technologies, announced it has been positioned as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Quality Engineering Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

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The assessment evaluated 40 global service providers based on market impact, vision, and capabilities for assuring AI applications and systems. QKTech’s positioning reflects capabilities across AI evaluation, generative AI assurance, observability, guardrail validation, and continuous monitoring of AI systems from development through production.

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The announcement comes shortly after QualityKiosk unveiled its new identity as QKTech. The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from quality engineering into an AI reliability engineering and AI assurance company helping enterprises build, deploy, and operate trustworthy AI-powered systems at scale.

“As enterprises move AI from experimentation to scaled production, quality engineering is evolving from point-in-time validation towards continuous assurance of AI quality, safety, and reliability. This is increasing demand for domain-aware evaluation and observability that can identify issues such as hallucination, bias, and drift as AI systems evolve in production,” says Ankit Gupta, Vice President at Everest Group. “QualityKiosk emerges as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, supported by capabilities across AI evaluation, generative AI assurance, and observability, alongside established quality engineering experience in banking and insurance. The company’s NimbusAI™ framework further strengthens this proposition through automated evaluation of generative AI applications across multiple trust dimensions, including guardrail validation and continuous monitoring from development through production.”

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“This recognition reinforces what lies at the heart of the QKTech brand: engineering reliability to help customers win in the AI era,” said Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, QKTech. “As AI moves into business-critical environments, enterprises need more than assurance at a single point in time. They need reliability engineered across the entire lifecycle. We are custodians of that reliability, helping customers innovate with confidence and build and assure AI-powered systems that manage emerging risks and earn trust.”

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