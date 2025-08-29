PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: In an industry with an upsurge of unresponsive clicks, ambiguous attribution, and bot-filled traffic, QLead.ai is giving a new meaning to the era of mass-market, by providing: qualified leads, recognised by voice and verified by AI.

Dr. Praveen Kumar, a sales strategist with work experience in 55+ industries for over two decades, saw brands closing sales very little despite burning crores on lead generation. He realised that this was happening due to low intent leads from platforms such as Google and Facebook, which are over-saturated. The intent to solve this problem has led to Dr. Praveen launching QLead.ai

He says, "Marketing agencies were optimizing for reach, not results," and "We realized the future of sales doesn't lie in clicks - it lies in conversations, intent, and insight. That's how QLead.ai was born."

Lead Generation for the 21st Century

Review QLead.ai as a 360-degree AI-enabled lead qualification platform at its core. The company goes beyond simply delivering names and numbers. It dives deeper into voice verified leads, with AI ranking the prospects' conversion.

Every lead generated by QLead.ai comes with:

* A recorded qualification call

* A transcript of the conversation

* Demographic match confirmation

* Harmonic Analysis - a proprietary AI tool that analyzes speech tone, confidence, and conversion potential

A custom follow-up script based on conversation mapping

This approach has brought about a radical shift in how businesses approach their funnel. Clients have been reporting an average benchmark of up to 80% connectivity. QLead.ai has set a new benchmark in Digital campaigns.

How QLead.ai Helped a Real Estate Giant Close ₹10 Cr in One Campaign

A luxury real estate project in Hyderabad, in early 2024, EIPL, partnered with QLead.ai. The purpose was to revive the stagnant sales funnel EIPL was experiencing. QLead.ai provided 60+ qualified leads within 14 days of launching the campaign, out of which 38 visited the site and 8 converted to sales worth ₹10 Cr and above.

The client's sales head said, "No Facebook ad ever delivered that kind of precision. We got real people, real conversations, and real bookings." I must review qlead as an outstanding problem-solving engine for lead generation.

Maintaining Human Touch with AI Integration

The distinguishing factor for QLead.ai is its dual-layered system - machine learning algorithms with pattern recognition that suggest high intent, and an expert sales architects team in charge of qualification calls and mapping customer psychology.

Shinra Index, the company's proprietary AI tool, provides lead scores with consideration of behavioural and contextual factors, helping sales teams prioritise accordingly.

Dr. Praveen adds, "We don't sell data. We sell sales velocity."

Scaling Across Verticals and Geographies

The expertise of QLead.ai isn't limited to a single industry. Be it edtech, franchise expansion, real estate, financial services, or healthcare, the platform has created value for its clients across India, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and the UAE.

Recently, the company brought in 71 walk-ins under 21 days with 21% conversion rate for an edtech company selling a Rs. 1.5 lakh worth certification program.

Furthermore, a franchise consulting firm approached QLead.ai to generate leads for business buyers, and filled in 54 applicants in 30 days, out of which 16 became franchisees.

The Way Forward: Building a Marketplace of Qualified Buyers

QLead.ai has now added Directory-as-a-Service into its offerings which allows businesses to directly purchase pre-qualified leads from a dynamic listing dashboard, where AI scores, voice recording and follow up recommendations offer deep insights.

To quote Dr. Praveen, "Soon, businesses won't need to advertise at all. They'll just browse and buy pre-qualified intent."

