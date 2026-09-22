Quadra Closes the Gap Between Building Cloud and Running Cloud: Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Competency

Independent AWS audit confirms Quadra's expertise in building complex cloud environments and running them at enterprise standard, year after year.

COIMBATORE, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited (Quadra) today announced it has achieved the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Competency. The designation, awarded by Amazon Web Services after an independent audit, recognises partners that can do more than build a cloud environment for an enterprise. They can run it — managing costs, sustaining security, responding to incidents, and improving performance, month after month, year after year.

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This is now the fourth AWS Competency Quadra holds, joining AI Services, Migration & Modernisation, and DevOps. The four competencies are further supported by 11 AWS Service Delivery designations.

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For enterprises building on AWS, this matters practically. Cloud work often fractures across multiple partners: one for strategy, another for migration, a third for AI, a fourth for ongoing operations. Each handoff is a place where accountability slips. Quadra closes those handoffs inside a single firm. The architect, migrator, AI builder, and operator are the same team. And the same team customers call when something breaks.

The Challenge: Building a Cloud is Easier Than Running One

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Flexera's 2025 State of the Cloud Report estimates that 27% of enterprise cloud spending is wasted, a figure that has held steady since 2019. The reason rarely lies with the cloud platform itself. It lies in what happens after the cloud goes live: who keeps spending in check, who maintains security, who responds when something breaks, and who optimises performance as workloads grow. These are not the headline items at the time of the sale. They are, however, where customer value is either earned or lost — month after month, for the life of the environment. The AWS MSP Competency is one of the few partner credentials that audits this layer directly.

"We have been running AWS environments for enterprise customers for over a decade," said Nagaraj Ponnuswamy, Co-Founder & Director, Quadra. "The MSP Competency is independent confirmation of what we have been delivering all along. Building a cloud is comparatively well understood. Keeping it running at enterprise standard, year after year, is what separates the partners who can do this work from the ones who cannot. Our customers have known this. AWS now confirms it."

Proven in Production

Quadra runs cloud environments for customers in sectors where downtime is expensive and compliance is non-negotiable: banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT services. The underlying platform is Max-IT™, Quadra's proprietary system for monitoring cloud health, controlling cost, managing security, and improving performance continuously. AWS's audit examined this platform, and the team behind it, against the standards that define the MSP credential: technical depth, day-to-day operational quality, and proof of customer outcomes.

Healthium MedTech: Three Years Running SAP S/4HANA on AWS: For over three years, Quadra has run the AWS infrastructure underneath Healthium MedTech's SAP S/4HANA platform, the system that handles manufacturing, supply chain, and finance for the company's global medical devices business. The engagement has sustained 99.9% uptime, and Quadra recently executed a full disaster recovery drill that validated end-to-end business continuity. The work involves patch management, backup validation, proactive monitoring, and access controls disciplined enough for an industry where downtime is not optional.

"Quadra has been a dependable partner in operating our SAP S/4HANA platform on AWS. Their depth across EC2 and SAP-aware operations — proven through a successful DR drill — gives us the reliability and resilience our manufacturing and supply chain teams need, year after year." — Kamal Gupta, CFO, Healthium MedTech

Updater Services: 100% Uptime, 40% Lower AWS Spend: At Updater Services (UDS), Quadra runs the AWS production environment supporting a distributed, multi-site facility services workforce. The engagement has held 100% uptime on business-critical workloads, and Quadra has driven a 40% reduction in AWS run-rate through systematic rightsizing, performance tuning, and disciplined commitment management. The platform has carried UDS through multiple scale-up phases and seasonal operational peaks without disruption.

"Quadra runs our AWS environment with the rigour we expect of an internal team. Their command of EC2 and RDS operations — paired with a disciplined cost and security posture — has given us a platform we can scale on with confidence." — Sumit Malaviya, CISO, Updater Services

Why This Matters

• One partner, end to end. Many cloud projects begin with one vendor and hand off to another for ongoing support, creating gaps in accountability when something goes wrong. The MSP Competency confirms that Quadra can own both the build and the day-to-day running of a customer's AWS environment. The most expensive question after a cloud goes live — 'who owns this when it breaks?' — has a single answer.

• Managed services that earn their name. Many 'managed services' contracts amount to little more than scheduled reports and a response-time SLA. The MSP audit looks past the paperwork at the actual engineering behind the contract: whether environments are being optimised, secured, and improved continuously. Quadra's MSP Competency confirms that work is being done at the standard AWS sets, not the standard a contract describes.

About Quadra

Quadra, a global award-winning cloud and AI solutions provider, architects the Intelligent Enterprise for India's most ambitious businesses. We empower leaders to confidently navigate technological complexity, translating cloud and AI innovation into a decisive competitive edge. For 25 years, our partners' trust has been built on a foundation of deep expertise, validated by 750+ professional certifications and premier tier partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google and other leading industry players. This has enabled over 3,000 enterprises to modernize their operations, secure their future, and lead with confidence.

Web: www.quadrasystems.net

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