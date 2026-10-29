QualityKiosk Technologies Becomes QKTech, Advancing Engineering Reliability for the AI Era

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: QualityKiosk Technologies today announced its rebrand to QKTech, marking the next phase of the company's evolution as enterprises move from conventional digital systems to AI-driven and autonomous technology environments.

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For 26 years, QualityKiosk has made enterprise technology dependable. QKTech extends reliability across applications, platforms, AI models, intelligent systems and autonomous agents.

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"Every major technology shift eventually reaches the same question: can the enterprise depend on it?" said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO, QKTech. "For more than two decades, our work has centered on answering that question for digital systems at scale. As AI becomes part of the operating fabric of the enterprise, QKTech brings that experience forward to embed reliability across enterprise AI and digital foundations."

The QKTech Reliability OS™

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QKTech’s Reliability OS™ integrates AI for Reliability, Reliability of AI, Digital Reliability, Agent Engineering, Reliability of Frontier Systems, and AI Forward Deployed Engineers.

“The next phase of AI will be defined by reliability, not scale,” said Amalesh Mishra, CGO, QKTech. “Through our Reliability OS, QKTech is building a foundation for trusted AI at scale, helping enterprises achieve resilient, predictable, and business-ready outcomes.”

"As enterprises move AI into production, reliability is becoming a broader engineering priority across the software lifecycle. QKTech’s evolution toward reliability engineering builds on its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment and reflects this wider market shift,” said Jimit Arora, CEO, Everest Group.

An Established Enterprise Foundation

QKTech supports 10 of the world's 100 largest banks by market capitalization, 11 Fortune 500 companies and 45 Forbes Global 2000 enterprises, impacting 1.2 billion banking customers globally.

"As QualityKiosk unveils its refreshed brand, we recognize our shared focus on innovation, reliability, and seamless digital experiences. At UAB, we are committed to driving digital innovation through a strong focus on quality, security, and operational excellence. Our partnership with QualityKiosk reflects our strategic approach to strengthening enterprise-wide quality engineering, leveraging intelligent automation and robust governance to accelerate technology delivery. As we continue advancing our digital transformation, our priority remains delivering secure, seamless, and future-ready banking experiences for our customers,” said S V Padmanabhan, CIO, United Arab Bank.

"Enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to operational accountability, where success depends on dependable decisions, controlled actions and measurable business value. QKTech’s opportunity lies in combining domain expertise, agent engineering, and continuous assurance across existing systems and emerging AI workflows. The priority is to connect evaluation to production performance, strengthen human oversight, and demonstrate results against clear baselines. This positions reliability as a discipline that enables responsible scale, protects customer trust, and helps leaders make better-informed investment decisions,” said Ashwin Gaidhani, CEO & Principal Partner, Enterprise Services & Platforms, DIGITALFABRIC® CONSULTING.

Through QK AI Labs, QKTech develops frameworks, platforms and methods making AI systems more dependable from experimentation to production.

“AI is changing the architecture of enterprise technology, but the expectation from business remains unchanged. Systems must work when they matter,” said Sairam Vedam, CMO, QKTech. “Our new identity reflects both continuity in our focus on reliability and expansion in the kinds of systems enterprises now need to trust. We are committed to making reliability the default expectation of intelligent systems.”

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