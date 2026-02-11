PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 11: Quantum Encrypt, a next-generation deep-tech company founded by the team behind Quranium, today announced its formal launch in India with a bold national mission: to help make India a global quantum nation.

Advertisement

Built by the architects who turned Quranium into a globally recognised quantum-security milestone, Quantum Encrypt is conceived as an India-first technology platform - designed, built, and scaled from India for India, and for the world.

Advertisement

As quantum computing moves from theory to reality, the threat to classical digital infrastructure becomes imminent. Quantum Encrypt is addressing this challenge head-on by creating production-grade, quantum-secure digital infrastructure for India's economy, institutions, and future generations.

A National Quantum Vision

Advertisement

Quantum Encrypt's mission aligns with India's long-term strategic priorities around digital sovereignty, data security, financial infrastructure, and deep-tech leadership. The company is focused on building real-world systems, not experiments - platforms that can be deployed at population scale while remaining future-proof against quantum threats. This is in line with the National Quantum mission of India to make India a Quantum nation.

Quantum Encrypt will launch a Quantum-Secure Blockchain Architecture for India sovereign, quantum-resilient blockchain framework designed to secure national digital assets, financial rails, enterprise systems, and public infrastructure - built with post-quantum cryptography at its core.

There will be a strong focus on developing nationwide initiatives to build India's quantum-ready workforce through education programs, skill development, research collaboration, and startup enablement - creating talent, not just technology.

Quantum Encrypt will also bring in global access to Quantum Computing Capabilities in India - A long-term, phased roadmap to contribute toward indigenous quantum computing capabilities - bridging cryptography, hardware research, applied systems, and real-world deployment.

An India Story with Global Relevance

Quantum Encrypt represents a new chapter in India's technology journey - where the country is not just a consumer of advanced technologies, but a creator of foundational global infrastructure.

"Quantum security is not a future problem - it is a present responsibility," said the leadership team at Quantum Encrypt. "India has the talent, scale, and vision to lead this transformation. Quantum Encrypt is our commitment to building that future from India, for India, and for the world."

About Quantum Encrypt

Quantum Encrypt is an India-based quantum security and digital infrastructure company focused on building quantum-secure blockchain systems, tokenisation platforms, financial super apps, and national-scale education and capability programs. Founded by the team behind Quranium, the company combines global experience with a deep commitment to India's technological sovereignty and leadership in the post-quantum era.

Visit: www.quantumencrypt.in

Contact: contact@quantumencrypt.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)