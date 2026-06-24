Quess, IGS & IPA launch Indo-Japan GCC corridor to help Japanese firms build AI, engineering hubs in India

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Quess Corp, through its wholly owned subsidiary Quess International Services Private Limited, has partnered with Japan's Institution for a Global Society and Indo-Pacific Advisory to create a dedicated Indo-Japan Global Capability Center corridor, aimed at helping Japanese enterprises set up and scale India operations across AI, engineering, cybersecurity, BFSI and digital transformation.

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The initiative taps into India-Japan's deepening economic ties and Japan's commitment to invest 5 trillion yen in India by 2027,Quess Corp said in a press release.

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The partnership comes as Japanese companies face a crunch for advanced tech talent at home. Lohit Bhatia, Executive Director & Group CEO, Quess Corp, said, "India has cemented its position as the world's foremost destination for GCC growth, backed by an unmatched talent ecosystem, advanced digital capabilities, and a workforce built for innovation. For Japanese enterprises accelerating their transformation agendas, India offers far more than cost efficiency, it is a gateway to high-quality technology talent at scale."

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Quess, through its subsidiary Quess International Services, will combine its workforce and GCC execution expertise with IGS' Japan market access and IPA's government and business ecosystem support. Bhatia added, "Through this collaboration, we are establishing a structured Indo-Japan GCC corridor that enables Japanese companies to build and scale operations in India, while creating meaningful, high-skilled employment opportunities for Indian professionals. This combines Quess' workforce and GCC execution expertise with IGS' deep Japanese market access and IPA's strategic government and business ecosystem support."

Japan's enterprise model is undergoing a shift, with over 70 per cent of firms citing demand for cloud, AI and ML capabilities and projections of needing up to 790,000 more IT and engineering professionals by 2030. Masahiro Fukuhara, Founder and CEO of Institution for a Global Society, said, "As we enter the era of AI agents, Japanese companies find themselves at a crossroads, a shortage of the advanced talent needed to execute corporate strategy, compounded by a shrinking and aging workforce. India, with around 430 million people under the age of 18, a strong STEM orientation, and a deep pool of professionals in cybersecurity, physical AI, and other frontier domains is a natural strategic complement."

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The alliance is designed to support Japanese firms across the entire GCC lifecycle, from market entry and pilot teams to long-term scaling. Nihal Chauhan, Founder, Indo-Pacific Advisory, said, "The Japan-India relationship is entering a more substantive phase -- defined by technology, capability-building, and converging strategic interests across the Indo-Pacific. For Japanese companies, India is now a partner for innovation rather than simply a destination for scale. The harder question has always been execution: how to navigate the regulatory environment, build the right local relationships, and structure an entry that endures. That is precisely what this alliance is built to address, giving Japanese firms a credible, lower-risk pathway into India's talent and innovation ecosystem."

As of 1422 IST, shares of Quess Corp traded 0.4 per cent lower at Rs 250.39 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)

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