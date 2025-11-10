DT
Quest Flow Controls Ltd Enters North American Market with Strategic Investment in QUEST Flow Controls, LLC

ANI
Nov 10, 2025
VMPL

Goa [India], November 10: Quest Flow Controls Limited (BSE: 543982), a leading Indian manufacturer of high-performance industrial valves and flow control systems, today announced its strategic investment in Quest Flow Controls, LLC, a specialized provider of valve and actuation solutions based in Tomball, Texas, USA.

The Board of Directors approved the acquisition of a 45% ownership stake for a cash consideration of $600,000 at its meeting on November 5, 2025.

The US entity, Quest Flow Controls, LLC, is led by President Richard Coleman, an industry veteran with over 45 years of experience in the flow control systems sector. Mr. Coleman brings a proven track record as a former Vice President at major industry players like Flowserve and General Valve, along with expertise as an innovator in developing companies from the ground up. He is supported by a highly experienced team of industry professionals that bring over 300 years of overall experience. This seasoned team provides deep domain expertise, strong industry relationships, and market access throughout the Americas.

This investment combines Quest Flow Controls' advanced manufacturing capabilities in India with Quest Flow Controls LLC's established market presence and domain expertise. The move provides Quest Flow Controls Ltd with an immediate, direct sales channel into the United States and Latin America, expanding its addressable market into the region's Water, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Marine sectors.

Quest Flow Controls Limited is a trusted partner in India's 'Make in India' initiative, specializing in high- performance valves, actuators, and integrated control systems for critical-service industries, focusing on Defence & Marine, and diverse range of heavy industries, including Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refineries, Mining, Steel & Metals, and Water & Wastewater. This strategic entry into the North American market underscores the company's global ambitions and its commitment to building a sustainable, internationally diversified business.

Factory: No-324, Chakan MIDC Phase-II, Village Bhamboli, Tal, Dist, Khed, Maharashtra. 410501

Registered Office: Plot No.: L-45, First Floor, Software Technology Park, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, South Goa, India-403722

CIN: L29299GA2016PLC012972

(Formerly known as Meson Valves India Limited)

Email: India@questflowcontrols.com

Website: www.questflowcontrols.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

