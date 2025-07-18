Quest Flow Controls Secures ₹19.89 Crore Order from BHEL for Naval IPMS Project

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Quest Flow Controls Ltd (formerly known as Meson Valves India Ltd) (BSE CODE: 543982), is pleased to announce a significant milestone with the receipt of a prestigious order valued at ₹19.89 crore from BHEL ESD, Bangalore. This marks the first collaboration between Quest Flow Controls and BHEL ESD and is a testament to the company's growing expertise and reputation in the defence and marine sectors.

The order entails the supply of remote-control valves for the Naval Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), a highly sophisticated and automated system used on naval vessels. The IPMS integrates key functions such as propulsion, electrical power management, damage control, and auxiliary systems, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, situational awareness, and onboard safety for the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

Despite intense competition, Quest Flow Controls distinguished itself through its technological capabilities, product quality, and engineering excellence, emerging as the preferred partner for this critical defence application. This order further solidifies the company's position in the naval defence ecosystem, and opens avenues for future export opportunities, establishing Quest Flow Controls as a key contributor to India's growing naval capabilities and global marine solutions.

Mr. Kishor Makvan, CEO of Quest Flow Controls Limited, commented on this deal, "We are proud to announce this landmark order from BHEL ESD, Bangalore, our first engagement with one of India's most prestigious public sector units. Securing this order for remote-control valves for the Naval Integrated Platform Management System underscores the trust placed in Quest Flow Controls' engineering capabilities and product quality.

Advertisement

This win is particularly significant given the high level of competition we faced. It validates our technical expertise, agility in innovation, and our growing reputation in the defence and marine sectors."

About Quest Flow Controls Limited

Established in 2016, Quest Flow Controls Limited formerly known as Meson Valves India Limited (MESON) is emerging as a prominent global player in the manufacturing of high-quality valve products across various industries.

Their expertise spans the Defence, Marine, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Power sectors, showcasing their versatility and commitment to meeting diverse market demands. They leverage cutting-edge technologies, presenting their esteemed customers with innovative and reliable valve solutions, meeting evolving industry demands. With a strong global presence, Company offers a comprehensive range of valves in various

metallurgies, backed by experienced engineers providing tailored automation systems.

As an ISO 9001 certified company, they prioritize quality assurance, registering with reputed firms and supplying valves for critical applications, including defence projects.

Quest Flow Controls Subsidiary H2O Dynamics Ltd, an independently run company are promoting niche solutions to address the requirements of the wastewater management sector in India.

In FY25, the company recorded a total income of ₹67.94 crore, an EBITDA of ₹13.20crore, a PAT of ₹6.85 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)