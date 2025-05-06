Quest Global & bp collaborate to further energy innovation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, has been chosen by bp, a global energy leader, to establish a dedicated center in Bengaluru in an initiative intended to support bp's strategy of growing its upstream business and investing with discipline in the energy transition.

Under the collaboration, Quest Global is identifying and onboarding talent to support bp's projects across its production & operations and gas & low carbon energy businesses, aiming to advance innovation and deliver impactful solutions for bp's global activities.

The Bengaluru centre achieved the milestone of training its first 100 engineers in the last year and is now set to scale up. Work done at the centre will complement ongoing innovation work at bp's existing hubs, including the Technical Solutions hub in Pune.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder & CEO, Quest Global, said, "We are honoured to be working with bp as it scales up its business and technology centres worldwide. With our unparalleled customer focus, proven partnership playbook, aligned culture and entrepreneurial mindset to deliver outcomes over output, I'm very confident towards a future with bp that positively impacts the energy industry."

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in 18 countries, with over 84 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679256/Team_bp_Quest_Global.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

