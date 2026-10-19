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Home / Business / Questex's IHIF Asia Connects Hospitality Leaders with Investors Managing $450B in AUM

Questex's IHIF Asia Connects Hospitality Leaders with Investors Managing $450B in AUM

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PTI
Updated At : 12:09 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex's IHIF Asia united leaders spanning hospitality, investment and real estate to explore market trends, economic factors and opportunities. It attracted 470+ delegates from 38 countries, a testament to its international reach. 46% of attendees were from investor, capital and ownership-related organisations representing $450B in AUM, 60% were first-time attendees.

"IHIF Asia demonstrated the strength of hospitality investment across the region, uniting the capital and leadership shaping the future. It reinforced its position as the premier platform for hospitality investment in Asia-Pacific," said IB Saravanan, VP, Questex Asia.

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The programme delivered thought leadership through panel discussions, fireside chats, presentations and networking. 125 speakers from 21 countries shared perspectives on investment, ownership, development, operations and policy.

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The CEO panel united leaders from Minor Hotels, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts and Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. who discussed competitive advantages, unlocking new value streams and building future-ready organizations.

Hospitality has emerged as a real estate asset class for family office capital. Reflecting on this investment, IHIF Asia featured content and networking for family offices and family office-owned property groups, supporting engagement and connections across this investor segment. The dedicated programme united 30+ family offices and family office-owned property groups.

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Two new tracks focused on the region's areas of growth. The BxR Asia – Brand x Residential track examined the intersection of hospitality brands and residential real estate. The Nippon Track examined the opportunities within its domestic hospitality market and the growing role of Japanese capital. It attracted 160 attendees and 20 speakers across four hours of focused programming.

Government and tourism organisations reinforced IHIF Asia's role in connecting public and private sector stakeholders to advance hospitality investment and destination development including Singapore Tourism Board, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Tourism Western Australia, Oman, Turismo de Portugal, Brunei Investment Agency and Marjan. UN Tourism provided a global perspective on tourism growth, capital flows and investment opportunities.

IHIF Asia Digital lets you watch coverage of main stage sessions, extending the event's reach to the broader hospitality investment community.

IHIF Asia 2027 takes place 8-10 September in Hong Kong.

Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

mfranzman@questex.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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