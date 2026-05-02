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Home / Business / Quick commerce enters 'survival of the fittest' phase as players pivot to profitability: Investec

Quick commerce enters 'survival of the fittest' phase as players pivot to profitability: Investec

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ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): India's quick commerce sector is entering a phase of consolidation, with companies expected to shift focus from aggressive expansion to profitability amid rising competition and capital intensity, according to a report by Investec.

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The report highlighted that the rapid growth of the segment has attracted multiple players, but sustaining that growth will require a sharper focus on unit economics and margins. It noted that quick commerce is projected to grow strongly over the next few years, even as the competitive landscape intensifies.

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"With Q-com projected to grow 40%+ over FY26-30E... the segment has drawn strong interest not only from incumbents but also from traditional e-commerce platforms and large-format modern retailers," the report said.

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However, the brokerage cautioned that the current phase of expansion, marked by pricing pressures and network build-outs, may not be sustainable in the long run.

"While elevated competitive intensity in the near term (particularly on pricing and network expansion) is inevitable, we believe most leading players are likely to shift their focus toward profitability over the next two years," it added.

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The report described the sector as moving towards a "survival of the fittest" phase, where scale, execution, and efficient operations will determine long-term winners.

It pointed out that the entry of large players such as e-commerce platforms and established retail chains is expanding the market but also increasing competitive pressure across geographies.

"The entry of Flipkart, Amazon, and BigBasket, alongside incumbent players, is expanding the overall market, accelerating consumer awareness, and driving deeper penetration," the report said.

At the same time, companies are rapidly scaling infrastructure, particularly dark store networks, to improve delivery speeds and customer experience, even as they invest heavily in customer acquisition through marketing and promotions.

Looking ahead, Investec said the sector is likely to mirror global trends, where consolidation and profitability become key priorities.

"Our 'similar goals' thesis rests on the view that, over time, all major players will have to shift toward profitability and a more sustainable operating model," the report noted.

The brokerage added that global experience suggests the next phase of evolution will be driven by consolidation, higher basket sizes, improved monetisation, and stronger focus on unit economics.

Overall, the report underscores that while the quick commerce opportunity in India remains large and fast-growing, long-term success will depend on disciplined execution and the ability to balance growth with profitability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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