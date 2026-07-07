Quick commerce to outpace overall digital commerce growth in 2026: Equirus Report

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India's quick commerce segment is set to remain the fastest-growing part of the country's digital retail market in 2026, expanding at more than twice the pace of overall digital commerce as companies continue to invest in dark-store networks and rapid delivery infrastructure, according to an Equirus report.

Advertisement

"India's digital commerce market is estimated at INR 8 lakh crore in 2026, with quick commerce at INR 1.08 lakh crore growing at 40% YoY - over 2x the pace of overall digital commerce," the report said.

Advertisement

The report noted that the combined dark-store networks of Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto expanded to 5,026 locations in May 2026, up from 3,405 a year earlier, highlighting the sector's continued focus on expanding delivery capacity to meet rising consumer demand. Ice cream, beverages and face-care products emerged as the strongest seasonal gainers during the period.

Advertisement

Going forward, Equirus expects digital channels to remain a key driver of India's retail sector, supported by resilient consumer spending, increasing adoption in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and rising household incomes. The report said digitalisation and financing partnerships are reshaping retail channels and supporting demand for discretionary and durable products, although growth may become more selective.

The report, however, cautioned that consumer demand could face pressure from weather-related risks. India recorded a 46 per cent rainfall deficit between June 4 and June 22, making the month one of the driest in more than a century. A below-normal monsoon and food inflation could weigh on rural incomes and FMCG demand, with industry estimates suggesting FMCG volume growth may remain capped at 3-4 per cent if inflationary pressures persist.

Advertisement

At the same time, consumer packaged goods companies are responding through price reductions and product innovation to revive volumes and encourage higher spending on essential categories, the report added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)