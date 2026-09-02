Quickeee Brings Apparel, Footwear and Accessories to Your Doorstep in Just 60 Minutes

VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Quickeee, a new-age quick commerce fashion platform, announced its official launch in Mumbai, promising to redefine how the city shops for apparel, footwear and accessories. With a 60-minute delivery guarantee that spans every corner of the city and a try-before-you-buy model built into every order, Quickeee is positioning itself as one of the fastest and most convenient ways to shop for fashion in India, and is currently available exclusively in Mumbai. The launch is backed by an undisclosed round of funding, which Quickeee will deploy to strengthen its fulfilment network, widen its curated catalogue, and prepare for expansion into additional Indian cities in the coming months.

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AT A GLANCE

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* 60-minute delivery: Apparel, footwear and accessories delivered anywhere in Mumbai within an hour of ordering, powered by a strong network of dark stores and rapid pick-pack-dispatch operations.

* Try-and-buy convenience: Customers try, test and decide at home, and pay only after the product meets their requirements.

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* Funded for growth: The launch is supported by an undisclosed round of funding earmarked for the brand's expansion beyond Mumbai.

* A new-age shopping experience: Quickeee combines speed, convenience and discovery, reimagining fashion retail for the on-demand generation.

Quickeee is built around well-documented pain points in mobile fashion shopping: shoppers routinely spend upwards of 45 minutes scrolling without being able to visualise a full outfit, inconsistent sizing between brands drives high return rates and erodes trust, and buyers face a real emotional cost when a considered purchase doesn't fit. Quickeee's try-before-you-buy model, paired with curated, high-demand inventory, is designed to cut through all three; reducing returns and replacing aimless scrolling with a single, confident purchase decision.

Naveen Kunal, Director, Quickeee states, "The single biggest barrier to online fashion has never been price. It's uncertainty: will it fit, will it suit me, was it worth the wait. Our try-before-you-buy model at Quickeee removes that uncertainty at the point of decision, not after a return cycle. That's the shift we're building toward. That's Quickeee. Because we believe great style shouldn't keep you waiting."

At the core of Quickeee's model is a simple idea: customers shouldn't have to commit to a purchase before they've experienced the product. Shoppers can order multiple sizes or styles, try them on at home, and only pay for what they decide to keep. Anything that doesn't work is handed back to the delivery executive on the spot, turning what is typically a multi-day return process into an instant, on-the-doorstep decision.

Quickeee's Mumbai launch is powered by a strong network of hyperlocal dark stores engineered for rapid order processing, reduced delivery times and faster dispatch enabling deliveries to reach customers anywhere in the city, from South Mumbai to the far suburbs, within 60 minutes of ordering. Data-driven demand forecasting helps keep high-demand styles from partner brands stocked and ready before customers even ask. The platform's curated catalogue spans everyday essentials, occasion wear, footwear and accessories for men and women, with styles selected to make discovery as effortless as the delivery itself.

The Quickeee App is available for download on iOS and Android.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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