QuikApp Raises Seed Funding from Vehra Ventures to Scale India’s Intelligent Logistics Layer

• Bengaluru-based logistics tech platform raises strategic funding to scale its AI-powered fleet and shipment network

• Funds to power QuikApp’s integrated logistics ecosystem across real-time tracking, smart security, automated dispatch and AI-driven route optimisation

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• Beyond capital, Vehra Ventures brings QuikApp customer access, industry expertise and strategic partnerships.

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Bengaluru, India, October 2st, 2026 - QuikApp, a Bengaluru-headquartered logistics technology platform operated by Twobird Tech Private Limited, today announced it has raised seed funding from Vehra Ventures Private Limited. The round will fuel QuikApp's expansion into an integrated logistics ecosystem combining real-time tracking, smart security, automated dispatch, and AI-driven route optimization.

Founded in March 2025, QuikApp set out to solve a problem that has long fragmented Indian logistics like the lack of a single, connected layer of visibility across every vehicle, shipment, and mile in transit. What began as a transportation platform has since evolved into a full-stack logistics technology system, bringing GPS tracking, 360° surveillance, digital locking, automated dispatch, and advanced analytics onto one platform.

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The company is co-founded by Shanmugam and Hemanth Gowda, who share close to 15 years of experience working in the logistics sector.

Talking about inception, the Co-founder, Hemanth Gowda stated, "The question we kept coming back to was simple, what if every vehicle, every shipment, and every mile could be connected, visible, and intelligently managed?That question is the foundation QuikApp was built on, and this funding lets us build it at scale."

Shanmugam, Co-founder stated,"We are not building another tracking dashboard, we are building an intelligent operating layer for enterprise transportation, the more shipments we manage, the more the platform learns, and the better it gets at optimizing routes, capacity, pricing, and service."

QuikApp currently operates across 15+ logistics hubs, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Kerala, serving enterprise customers across FMCG, e-commerce, 3PL, and B2B supply chains. The platform has processed over 6,000 shipments through a network of more than 20,000 vehicles, ranging from 20ft to 32ft SXL and MXL containers.

The round, valued at INR 5 million, brings more than funding to QuikApp. The partnership with Vehra Ventures gives the company access to customer networks, industry expertise, and strategic relationships that founders say will accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its position in India's logistics market.

"We back QuikApp because India's logistics market is large, growing, and ripe for technology-led disruption in an industry that has stayed fragmented for too long. QuikApp's scalable model and focus on operational efficiency and profitable growth made this an easy decision." said a representative from Vehra Ventures.

QuikApp's roadmap extends beyond transportation into AI-powered supply-chain optimization, fleet intelligence, digital freight management, predictive analytics, and smart logistics security. The company plans deeper national coverage, new strategic partnerships, and eventual expansion into international markets.

About QuikApp

QuikApp is a technology-driven logistics platform built to move, track, secure, and optimize enterprise transportation across India. Operated by Twobird Tech Private Limited and headquartered in Hoskote, Bengaluru, QuikApp combines real-time GPS tracking, AI-powered route optimization, automated dispatch, and advanced analytics into a single connected ecosystem, serving enterprise customers across FMCG, e-commerce, 3PL, and B2B logistics.

About Vehra Ventures

Vehra Ventures Private Limited is a venture capital firm investing in technology-led disruption across large, fragmented industries, with a focus on scalable, operationally efficient business models.

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