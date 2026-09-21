VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: QuLens officially launched as a next-generation cryptographic governance and post-quantum readiness platform at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai, held September 8–11. With the tagline "Building Trust for the Quantum Era," the launch landed at a pivotal moment: GFF 2026 named Quantum one of its three defining themes, alongside Agentic AI and Tokenization.

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The quantum clock is already running.

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“Harvest now, decrypt later” attacks are afoot today which involves carefully collecting encrypted information that will be unlocked when quantum machines are built. However, for most companies the simple question can still not be answered: What cryptography is being used across its infrastructure? These certificates & keys, protocols and scattered algorithms are typically in cloud, on premise, hybrid and OT environments with teams largely unaware of them. There can be no protection if there is no visibility, and in the rush for quantum-readiness, visibility is the first step every enterprise must take.

This is where QuLens steps in. The platform gives enterprises a real-time, unified view of their entire cryptographic footprint, built around a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM), QBOM, and SBOM, so security teams can finally see what they're protecting. Then QuLens offers more: recognizing weak or deprecated cryptography, identifying quantum risk, scoring risk, and orchestrating enterprise-scale migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Not only is it a discovery tool, but also a command center for crypto agility.

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Aligned with RBI, SEBI, CERT-In and NIST guidelines, QuLens is built for the institutions that can least afford to get this wrong: India's banks, financial services firms, and public-sector organisations, as they modernise their PKI and prepare for a quantum future that is closer than most roadmaps admit.

"India is building the world's most advanced digital public infrastructure, and it deserves cryptography that can withstand what's coming. QuLens gives enterprises the visibility and agility to become quantum-ready on their own terms," said Rumit Shah, Founder & Director, JISA Softech.

QuLens enters an emerging category, cryptographic governance and post-quantum readiness, that analysts expect to become mandatory for regulated industries within this decade, as global standards bodies accelerate the move to quantum-safe cryptography. The organisations that move first won't just be compliant, they'll be the ones setting the standard everyone else must catch up to.

QuLens went live at Booth H18, JISA Softech at GFF 2026 on 9th September, with on-the-spot demos showcasing how quickly an enterprise can uncover its cryptographic blind spots. Attendees engaged directly with the QuLens team at the booth, and knowledge base camp sessions throughout GFF 2026 gave visitors a deeper look at how the platform maps an organisation's cryptographic footprint and what quantum readiness looks like in practice for India's banks, fintechs, and public-sector enterprises. The platform's official product launch followed on the GFF Main Stage on 11th September, giving the wider audience a first look at what's next for QuLens and why crypto agility is about to become non-negotiable for regulated industries.

Enterprise teams who missed QuLens at GFF 2026 can still go deeper with the team by booking a demo at https://qulens.co/#contact.

The countdown to quantum readiness has started. The question is no longer if quantum will break today's cryptography, it's whether you'll see it coming. Find out where your organisation stands.

About QuLens

QuLens is a cryptographic governance and post-quantum readiness platform that helps enterprises discover, govern, and future-proof their cryptographic assets across cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and OT environments. Built for the quantum era and aligned with RBI, SEBI, CERT-In and NIST guidelines, QuLens enables banks, fintechs, and government organisations to achieve cryptographic visibility, crypto agility, and PQC migration.

Learn more at www.qulens.co.

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