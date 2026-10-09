New Delhi, September 2026 - In a significant step toward strengthening India's digital and cryptographic sovereignty, QuLens + CryptoBind, a next-generation quantum-safe cybersecurity platform, was officially unveiled at Pragati Q-Foundry 2026, held on September 29-30 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was set up with the participation of the National Quantum Mission (NQM), the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, and Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

QuLens + CryptoBind, the Indigenous Quantum Cryptography Trust Platform (IQC Trust Platform), is India's first and only Sovereign Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Trust Platform. The intention is to equip enterprises and government bodies for future security threats by quantum computers and increase confidence in the critical digital infrastructure. The launch connected cybersecurity leaders, technology innovators, government representatives, and industry experts to discuss the latest quantum threat environment and the imperative to start moving towards quantum safe cryptography.

Advertisement

Honoured Presence at Pragati Q-Foundry

Advertisement

It was an honour to have Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, as the Chief Guest for the Pragati event. The gathering was also graced by several leaders of India's quantum and cybersecurity ecosystem, including Vinayak Godse, Chief Executive Officer, Data Security Council of India; Dr. JBV Reddy, Scientist F & Head, Quantum Technology Cell, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India; Teja Chintalapati of the Data Security Council of India; Aditya SG Vyas, CEO, QMD Foundation; Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog; and Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, MGB, Chairperson, National Quantum Mission.

Building Trust for the Quantum Era

Advertisement

As quantum computing advances, today's widely deployed public-key cryptographic systems face the potential risk of becoming vulnerable to future quantum attacks. Organizations therefore need to move beyond traditional cryptographic protection and begin building crypto-agile, quantum-ready infrastructure today.

QuLens + CryptoBind addresses this challenge through an indigenous, FPGA-based quantum-safe Hardware Security Module (HSM) platform designed to support secure key management, cryptographic operations and trusted digital infrastructure. The platform is built around a simple vision: Building Trust for the Quantum Era. It enables organizations to adopt quantum-safe security without compromising the performance, control, and sovereignty required for mission-critical environments.

An Integrated Journey to Quantum Safety

For JISA Softech, the unveiling is a significant moment, and an even more exciting one for India's quantum journey. The company considers it a privilege to have participated in Pragati Q-Foundry 2026, a platform that brought together an extraordinary cross-section of India's quantum ecosystem.

JISA Softech's vision is to address the quantum transition as an integrated journey: from understanding an organisation's existing cryptographic exposure and quantum risk, to building crypto-agility, enabling Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), protecting keys and trust infrastructure, and supporting migration towards a quantum-safe environment. As part of this journey, QuLens offers a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) capability. QuLens CBOM follows a closed-loop model of Discover, Correlate, Govern and Remediate, so every cryptographic asset is inventoried, risk-scored and brought under policy. This gives organisations the visibility and crypto-agility they need to plan and execute a confident migration to quantum-safe cryptography.

India's Move Toward Cryptographic Sovereignty

QuLens + CryptoBind is coming as there is growing significance of data sovereignty, indigenous technology and long-term cryptographic resilience for governments and enterprises. The IQC Trust Platform is the country's first homegrown basis for quantum-safe cryptographic trust, playing a key role in enhancing domestic cryptographic capability and control over critical keys and contributing to the broader technology and cybersecurity ecosystems in India. Targeted towards enterprises in regions where security, sovereignty, compliance, and trust are essential.

From Quantum Readiness to Quantum Resilience

QuLens + CryptoBind enables organizations to go beyond information about the quantum threat to take a proactive quantum infrastructure preparation programme. It covers cryptographic discovery and CBOM, quantum-safe cryptographic operations, secure key management, hardware-backed protection, crypto-agility and readiness for migration, as well as the protection of sensitive digital assets. Organizations can create a more quantum-ready security profile with built-in high-assurance cryptographic workloads, all wrapped in the platform's FPGA-based architecture.

A Milestone at Pragati Q-Foundry

The unveiling at Pragati Q-Foundry marks an important milestone in the journey of QuLens + CryptoBind to establish a new category around sovereign quantum-safe cryptographic trust. India's first indigenous, India-built and India-controlled platform of its kind, it gave attendees the opportunity to experience the platform, engage with the team and explore how quantum-safe technologies can become part of their long-term cybersecurity and digital infrastructure strategies. The launch also reinforces a larger industry message: quantum security is no longer a future-only conversation, and organizations need to start preparing their cryptographic infrastructure today.

Looking Ahead

With QuLens + CryptoBind, the focus is not simply on developing another security product, but on creating a trusted cryptographic foundation for India's next generation of digital infrastructure. As enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers prepare an increasingly complex threat landscape, QuLens + CryptoBind plays a key role in enabling the transition toward sovereign, quantum-safe and resilient digital ecosystems.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)