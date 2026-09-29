QWEEN Becomes India’s First Jewellery Brand to Introduce 7 Colours of Gold

National, 29th September 2026: QWEEN, India’s first self-discovery, 100% natural experiential luxury jewellery brand, has introduced 7 Colours of Gold, becoming the first jewellery brand in India to offer seven distinct gold colours to consumers. The offering brings together material innovation and craftsmanship to give consumers greater choice in expressing themselves through gold jewellery, expanding the conventional three-colour palette available in the country.

While coloured gold in the market is often created by changing the appearance of gold through rhodium plating or other surface treatments, QWEEN takes a fundamentally different approach. Each colour is created through carefully developed gold alloy compositions, so the colour comes from the gold itself, not from a coating on top of it.

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QWEEN’s 7 Colours of Gold comprise Snowfall White, Cloudy Grey, Clover Green, Rose Bloom, Champagne Fizz, Desert Noon, and 24K Sunrise. Designed around the wearer’s individuality, the offering allows consumers to choose jewellery that complements their mood, skin tone, wardrobe, personality and lifestyle, making each piece feel deeply personal.

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Seven colours is only the beginning. QWEEN moves beyond the traditional three-colour palette to make gold more personal and customisable, allowing consumers to choose their own gold colour across designs, while contemporary pieces bring multiple colours of gold together in unique combinations. The idea is simple: gold no longer has to come in one colour, or even one combination.

“Gold has always been deeply emotional in India. It marks our milestones, carries memories and often becomes part of the stories we hold on to. At QWEEN, we believe something this personal should also leave room for self-discovery and self-expression. A woman is never just one version of herself; she has 20,000 shades. With 7 Colours of Gold, we wanted to give her more ways to express them, by reimagining not just how gold is worn, but what gold itself can look like,” said Amit Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, QWEEN.

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To showcase the offering, QWEEN has unveiled an innovative billboard featuring seven signature Apostrophe design rings, each in a distinct colour of gold, alongside the line, “Old is Gold. But Gold isn’t Old anymore.” The billboard’s lights switch on one by one, illuminating each colour in sequence and bringing the full seven-colour palette to life.

Consumers can explore the 7 Colours of Gold at QWEEN’s store at Aditya Ancora, Sector 50, Noida, where the experiential retail setting allows them to discover jewellery at their own pace.

About QWEEN:

QWEEN is India’s first self-discovery experiential luxury jewellery brand, redefining jewellery shopping for the modern Indian woman by replacing intimidation with the joy of exploration.

Through accessible, open displays, 100% natural gemstones and diamonds across 16+ collections and 3,000+ SKUs, and full mine-to-market transparency, the brand challenges antiquated norms that kept jewellery occasion-bound and restricted behind glass counters. With Rosy Blue as its single supply chain partner, alongside luxury jewellery house Kashikey Co. Ltd., and strategic investors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, QWEEN is building a culturally relevant luxury universe rooted in trust, design, and the evolving identity of the contemporary Indian woman.

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