Positioned as a natural high jewellery brand, QWEEN introduces an experiential retail format centred around self-discovery and persona-led shopping.

Delhi, October 26, 2026: QWEEN, India's first self-discovery experiential luxury jewellery brand, backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey, today announced the launch of its first experiential store in Noida, marking the brand's retail debut. More than a jewellery store, it introduces an experiential retail philosophy that reimagines jewellery discovery.

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While the lifestyle category has evolved with changing consumer expectations, jewellery retail has remained stuck in a primitive era of glass counters, product-led selling and budget-first conversations, making the experience transactional and intimidating. QWEEN challenges that model with an invitational retail format that puts the woman, not the product, at the centre of the journey.

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Located at Aditya Ancora, Sector 50, Noida, the approximately 4,500 sq. ft. store has been conceived as QWEEN's Clubhouse, introducing the QWEEN Access Card, enabling women to unlock jewellery counters and browse independently at their own pace. Replacing traditional product-led retail, the store introduces persona-led shopping through five distinct personas – Party Girl, Own My Runway, Untamed in Love, I Want It All and Femininity Reclaimed , allowing personality and mood, not product categories, to shape discovery.

The store houses more than 3,000 designs across 16+ collections, crafted exclusively in 100% natural gemstones and diamonds. At a time when the category's growing FMCG-fication and reliance on common vendor networks have led to increasing design sameness, QWEEN has taken the opposite approach by investing in original in-house design, creating proprietary design signatures that make every creation unmistakably QWEEN.

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Every QWEEN creation is distinguished by three signature brand elements: the Orange Sapphire, set behind every piece as a reflection of the brand's identity; the Apostrophe, inspired by the QWEEN logo and its philosophy of reclaiming the pejorative labels often associated with women; and the Scallop, a design element that appears across collections.

Beyond design, every in-house creation is anchored in four stories: the Design Story, the Craftsmanship Story, the QWEEN Signature Story, and a Trivia Story, offering deeper insight into the inspiration, craftsmanship, and signature details behind every creation.

The store also features a Gemstone Experience Centre, where consumers explore a gemstone's journey from its natural rough form to QWEEN's final polished gemstone, alongside commercially available market-grade stones, allowing consumers to compare quality, colour, and craftsmanship.

The Diamond Experience Centre showcases the complete Mine to Marvel™️ journey through physical displays of natural diamonds at every stage, from a rough to a polished diamond, bringing the transformation to life. Informative content, together with the DiamondIQ Meter™️ and Hearts & Arrows Viewer, demonstrates the authenticity, performance and precision behind every QWEEN Natural Diamond.

The DIY Zone allows consumers to personalise their ring by pairing different shanks, crowns and centre stones before it is crafted, making customisation an integral part of the discovery experience.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, QWEEN, said: “The launch of our first store in Noida marks a defining milestone in QWEEN's journey to redefine jewellery retail in India. For decades, the industry has largely expected women to fit into its conventions. QWEEN was born to challenge that thinking by creating a brand where the experience begins not with a product, but with the woman herself. Our first store is the physical expression of that philosophy, bringing together self-discovery, complete transparency and 100% natural gemstones and diamonds through an experiential retail journey, where women are no longer mannequins for jewellery, but choose jewellery that expresses who they are.

From persona-led shopping to dedicated spaces celebrating craftsmanship and storytelling, every touchpoint has been designed to reimagine how jewellery is discovered and experienced. As we expand across India, our ambition is not simply to open stores, but to establish a new benchmark for jewellery retail.”

Speaking on the role of technology in shaping the retail journey, Suyash Motarwar, Co-founder and CTPO, QWEEN, said:

“At QWEEN, technology has been designed as an invisible enabler of consumer agency. It connects the physical product with transparent information and allows every woman to move through the store in the way that feels most natural to her. Our focus is on removing friction from discovery through transparent, readily accessible information and ensuring that the experience can continue seamlessly across physical and digital touchpoints. The result is a luxury environment that retains the warmth of human interaction while giving consumers far greater control over how they explore and decide.”

The Noida launch marks the beginning of QWEEN's next phase of retail expansion. Backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey, alongside strategic investors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the brand plans to expand to Delhi and Bengaluru over the next three months as it scales its women-first, self-discovery experiential luxury jewellery format across India.

About QWEEN

QWEEN is India's first self-discovery, 100% natural, experiential luxury jewellery brand, redefining jewellery shopping for the modern Indian woman by replacing intimidation with the joy of exploration. Through accessible open displays, 100% natural gemstones and diamonds across 16+ collections and 3,000+ SKUs, and complete Mine to Marvel™️ transparency, the brand challenges antiquated industry norms that have long kept jewellery occasion-bound and restricted behind glass counters. Backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey, alongside strategic investors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, QWEEN is building a culturally relevant luxury universe rooted in trust, self-expression, discovery, and the evolving identity of the modern Indian woman.

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