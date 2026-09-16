QXL Diagnostics Targets 60 Hospital Laboratory Partnerships by 2028

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: QXL Diagnostics Super Speciality Laboratory, a unit of Qualitify Healthtech Pvt. Ltd. and a doctor-led diagnostic laboratory network headquartered in Bengaluru, today announced a 2028 growth plan centred on Hospital Laboratory Management (HLM), Laboratory Management Services (LMS), lab-to-lab referral testing and super-speciality reference laboratory services.

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QXL currently supports 12 hospital laboratory operations in Bengaluru and receives specialised referral investigations from more than 190 hospitals and laboratories. By 2028, the company is targeting 60 hospital laboratory partnerships in Bengaluru and more than 600 lab-to-lab referral partners across Karnataka.

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The strategy is designed particularly for small and mid-sized hospitals that need dependable onsite laboratory services while also requiring access to advanced diagnostics, specialist laboratory medicine and structured quality systems without independently maintaining every specialised platform.

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What Hospital Laboratory Management (HLM) Means

Hospital Laboratory Management is a partnership model in which an experienced diagnostic organisation manages or supports an onsite hospital laboratory and connects it with specialist laboratory medicine, advanced testing, quality systems, logistics and referral infrastructure.

Under QXL’s model, routine, emergency, STAT and high-volume investigations can continue within the hospital laboratory, while selected specialised, low-volume or technology-intensive investigations are routed through defined referral pathways to QXL’s super-speciality reference laboratory infrastructure.

For hospitals, the model is designed to maintain a seamless patient-facing laboratory service while reducing the need to independently duplicate every advanced diagnostic capability.

“Our view is that a hospital does not necessarily need to own every laboratory capability in order to deliver excellent laboratory medicine. What matters is whether the patient receives a technically reliable, clinically meaningful result at the required time, supported by qualified professionals, quality systems and appropriate specialist interpretation.”

— Dr. Shantakumar Muruda, Founder and CEO, QXL Diagnostics

Three Partnership Models, One Connected Diagnostic Network

QXL is developing its institutional network through three complementary models:

Hospital Laboratory Management (HLM): QXL assumes a broader operational role in managing the onsite hospital laboratory while integrating routine testing, specialised diagnostics, quality processes, manpower, technology and reference laboratory services.

Laboratory Management Services (LMS): Hospitals retain their laboratory infrastructure while QXL supports technical operations, manpower, workflow optimisation, quality systems, turnaround-time management and structured referral pathways.

Lab-to-Lab Referral Testing: Hospitals and independent laboratories continue performing routine investigations locally while referring advanced, specialised and super-speciality investigations to QXL.

Together, the three models are intended to create a connected hospital diagnostics ecosystem in which essential testing remains close to patients while selected advanced technology, specialist expertise and reference laboratory capability can be shared across a wider healthcare network.

Scaling Hospital Diagnostics Through Network Density

As of August 2026, QXL supports 12 hospital laboratory operations in Bengaluru, operates two NABL-accredited diagnostic laboratories, has two additional facilities progressing through the accreditation process and receives specialised referral investigations from more than 190 hospitals and laboratories.

The company’s 2028 objective is to grow to 60 hospital laboratory partnerships in Bengaluru and more than 600 lab-to-lab referral partners across Karnataka.

Greater network density is expected to support more efficient sample logistics, stronger utilisation of advanced diagnostic platforms and wider access to specialist laboratory services. The model also allows routine and emergency testing to remain decentralised while selected advanced capabilities are shared through reference laboratory infrastructure.

“Our objective is not simply to increase the number of laboratories associated with QXL. We are building a connected laboratory medicine network in which hospitals can access reliable routine diagnostics, specialist expertise and advanced technology without having to recreate every capability at every location.” - Dr. Shantakumar Muruda

Specialist Laboratory Medicine Beyond Test Processing

QXL’s strategy places specialist laboratory professionals at the centre of the diagnostic process. Treating clinicians across participating hospitals can discuss unexpected or discordant results, methodology, additional investigations, reflex testing and clinical correlation with QXL’s Clinical Biochemists, Pathologists and Microbiologists.

QXL provides routine and specialised diagnostic services across Clinical Biochemistry, Haematology, Clinical Pathology, Microbiology, Immunoserology, Immunoassays and Coagulation, with advanced capabilities in Autoimmunity, Allergy, Molecular Diagnostics, Maternal Screening, Histopathology, Cytology and Immunohistochemistry.

The organisation is also developing disease-, syndrome- and speciality-oriented diagnostic pathways intended to align laboratory investigations more closely with clinical questions.

Quality Systems and NABL Accreditation Readiness

Standardisation is a core component of QXL’s hospital laboratory strategy. Its laboratory management framework emphasises qualified manpower, validated processes, equipment calibration, internal quality control, external quality assurance, reagent management, equipment maintenance, sample integrity, turnaround-time monitoring, competency assessment, critical-result communication, documentation and laboratory information systems.

Dr. Muruda is a Clinical Biochemist with more than two decades of experience in laboratory medicine, quality systems and healthcare leadership. He is also a NABL Lead and Technical Assessor and has participated in more than 150 NABL laboratory assessments across India. QXL uses this experience to develop structured quality systems and accreditation-readiness processes across appropriate hospital laboratory partnerships.

NABL accreditation is independently assessed and awarded to each individual laboratory for its approved location and scope.

Building a Scalable Hospital Diagnostics Ecosystem in Karnataka

QXL sees Hospital Laboratory Management as part of a broader evolution in how small and mid-sized hospitals can organise diagnostic services.

Instead of treating the laboratory as an isolated department, QXL’s model connects onsite testing with specialist interpretation, centralised advanced technology, logistics, digital systems and quality management. For hospital partners, the approach is designed to provide access to a broader range of laboratory capabilities while allowing hospital leadership to focus capital, management attention and clinical resources on core patient-care services.

For QXL, expansion of hospital partnerships and referral density creates a larger network through which specialist expertise, diagnostic infrastructure and advanced platforms can be utilised across multiple healthcare institutions.

“The future may not be about every hospital owning every diagnostic capability. It may increasingly be about building the right clinical and operational partnerships so that advanced diagnostics, quality systems and specialist expertise are available whenever patients need them.” - Dr. Shantakumar Muruda

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