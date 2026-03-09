R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle Produces Over 60 Successful Candidates in UPSC 2025

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9: R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle organized a Success Meet for its successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 on March 7, 2026 at the institute premises in Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad.

The event was attended by successful candidates S. Varshith Reddy (All India Rank 279) and Kummari Sravan Kumar (All India Rank 768), who interacted with aspirants and shared their preparation strategies and experiences.

The programme was conducted in the presence of Mr. R.C. Reddy, Founder and Director of R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle, and B. Sangamitra, Assistant Director of the institute, along with faculty members, students and staff.

R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle, one of the most reputed institutions for Civil Services preparation in the country, has once again achieved remarkable success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, producing one of the highest number of successful candidates from Hyderabad.

This year, the institute achieved over 60 selections, including an impressive 11 ranks within the Top 100, marking yet another outstanding milestone in its long-standing legacy of excellence.

Over the years, the institute has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of aspirants, with more than 1,100 candidates successfully entering the All India Services and various Central Services, firmly establishing the institution as one of the most trusted and distinguished coaching centres for Civil Services preparation in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R.C. Reddy, Founder and Director, said, "The consistent success of our students is the result of their hard work, discipline and commitment to public service. Our institute remains dedicated to guiding young aspirants with the right coaching, mentorship and exam-oriented preparation to help them achieve their dream of serving the nation."

B. Sangamitra, Assistant Director of the institute, congratulated the successful candidates and said, "The achievements of our rankers inspire thousands of civil services aspirants every year. Their journey reflects perseverance, determination and the quality guidance provided by our faculty and mentors. We are proud of their success and wish them the very best in their future careers."

The management of R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle congratulated all the successful candidates for their dedication, perseverance and hard work, and extended their best wishes to all aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination in the coming years.

S. Varshith Reddy (AIR 279) expressed gratitude to the institute and said, "The guidance, structured preparation and continuous support at R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle played a crucial role in my success. The institute provided the right environment and motivation to succeed."

Kummari Sravan Kumar (AIR 768) also thanked the institute and said, "The mentorship and encouragement from the faculty helped me stay confident during my preparation. The study material, test series and one-on-one guidance at the institute greatly helped me achieve this success."

The programme concluded with the institute wishing continued success to all civil services aspirants and reaffirming its commitment to nurturing future administrators of the country.

The institute also highlighted that several of its students secured impressive ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Among them, Ujjwal Priyank (AIR 10), Shubham Singh (AIR 21), Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra (AIR 23), Vaibhavi Agrawal (AIR 35), Deepanshu Jindal (AIR 38), Deeksha Chourasiya (AIR 44), Aniket Ranjan (AIR 48), Gudelli Srujana (AIR 55), Samiksha Dwivedi (AIR 56), Aakash Om Trivedi (AIR 73) and Sunwardeep Singh Masoun (AIR 76) secured ranks within the Top 100.

In addition, many other aspirants from the institute achieved notable ranks including AIR 123, 125, 130, 139, 146, 150, 170, 172, 188, 203, 259, 279, 323, 341, 342, 358, 362, 382, 393, 399, 400, 426, 432, 468, 474, 491, 512, 520, 541, 557, 566, 633, 636, 640, 664, 674, 676, 710, 720, 741, 754, 759, 768, 870, 900, 908, 909 and 939, reflecting the institute's consistent success in guiding aspirants towards achieving their dream of joining the Civil Services.

