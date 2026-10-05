R.K. Fashion Accessories’ IPO to Open on October 5, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 34.99 Crore

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 5: R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited (“Company”), a Kolkata-based company engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of imitation jewellery through contract manufacturing, along with the trading of branded cosmetics, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Monday, October 5, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The Company is offering 42,67,200 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at a price band of Rs. 77 to Rs. 82 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 34.99 crore at the upper end of the price band.

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Highlights:

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* R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited is raising Rs. 34.99 crore through an IPO at a price band of Rs. 77 to Rs. 82 per Equity Share

* IPO proceeds to be utilised towards establishing a new plating facility, proposed B2B showroom, completion of B2C stores, inventory requirements, working capital and general corporate purposes

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* IPO will open on October 5 and close on October 7, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform

The Issue Price will be determined through the book-building process within the price band of Rs. 77 to Rs. 82 per Equity Share. The market lot for the Issue is 1,600 Equity Shares, and retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, amounting to Rs. 2.62 lakh at the upper end of the price band. Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue.

The Company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to support its expansion plans and strengthen its operating and working capital base. The funds will be deployed towards establishing a new plating facility at Baruipur in Kolkata, West Bengal, and a proposed new B2B showroom in Kolkata, while also supporting the completion of construction of B2C stores and inventory requirements for the proposed new showrooms and stores. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The planned deployment is expected to strengthen the Company’s operational capabilities, expand its B2B and B2C presence and support the scaling up of its imitation jewellery business.

Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Kasim, Managing Director, R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited, said, “Over the years, we have focused on building a jewellery portfolio that combines traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary designs across different customer and price segments. Our City Girl and Manikya brands, together with our presence across wholesale, e commerce and organised retail channels, have enabled us to serve customers across occasions ranging from everyday wear to weddings and festive celebrations. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we see meaningful opportunities to deepen our presence in the fashion jewellery market by strengthening our product capabilities, widening our retail footprint and enhancing our ability to serve customers across channels. The IPO provides us with a platform to build on this foundation and pursue these opportunities with greater scale and focus.”

R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited has recorded strong growth in its financial performance, with a notable improvement in both revenue and profitability over the last three financial years. Total revenue increased from Rs. 14.46 crore in FY24 to Rs. 17.82 crore in FY25 and further to Rs. 31.54 crore in FY26. Profit After Tax rose from Rs. 0.95 crore in FY24 to Rs. 2.00 crore in FY25 and further to Rs. 6.29 crore in FY26. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded revenue of Rs. 7.49 crore and Profit After Tax of Rs. 1.83 crore, translating into a PAT margin of approximately 24.39%. The Company’s FY26 performance and Q1 FY27 results reflect continued business momentum, supported by growth in revenue and improved profitability.

India’s fashion jewellery market is supported by evolving consumer preferences, increasing demand for affordable occasion wear and the growing adoption of jewellery across both everyday and festive occasions. Within this evolving market, R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited operates across manufacturing, wholesale distribution, e-commerce and retail channels, offering a portfolio that spans traditional Indian designs, contemporary styles and CZ/AD jewellery. With its City Girl and Manikya brands, presence across multiple customer and price segments, and an expanding B2C footprint alongside its established B2B business, the Company is focused on strengthening its position in the fashion jewellery space. Its planned investments in manufacturing infrastructure, retail expansion and inventory are expected to support the Company’s efforts to scale its operations and respond to changing customer preferences across markets.

About R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited

Incorporated in March 2010, R.K. Fashion Accessories Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of imitation jewellery through a contract manufacturing model, along with the trading of branded cosmetics. The Company offers traditional and contemporary jewellery under its City Girl and Manikya brands, with its portfolio comprising bangles, earrings, necklaces, chains, rings, bracelets, mangalsutras, jewellery sets and CZ/AD jewellery. It serves customers through B2B wholesale, e-commerce, and corporate retail partnerships, while expanding its B2C presence in Kolkata. The Company has around 120 shop-in-shop counters through corporate partnerships and processes more than 10,000 online orders per month across multiple e-commerce platforms. Its products cater to different age groups, occasions, and price segments, ranging from everyday wear to wedding and festive jewellery.

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