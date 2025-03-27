R Systems International Limited Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for 2025-2026

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio company), a global leader in digital product engineering, is proud to announce its recognition as a Great Place To Work® again. This prestigious recognition spans across India, USA, Canada, Poland, Romania, and Moldova, reinforcing R Systems' position as a preferred employer.

This achievement highlights our commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering work environment across its global operations. At R Systems, we prioritize transparency, respect, and continuous growth to ensure employees feel valued and inspired to excel.

Satyadeep Mishra, CHRO of R Systems International Limited, shared, "Being certified as a Great Place To Work® again across multiple geographies highlights our unwavering focus on building a culture of excellence. At R Systems, we believe that an engaged and motivated workforce is the key to our success. This recognition validates our efforts to nurture an environment where individuals can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and drive innovation."

Great Place To Work® is a globally recognized authority on workplace culture, assessing organizations through rigorous employee feedback and analysis. R Systems' achievement reflects its dedication to creating a high-performance, people-centric work environment that fosters professional growth and well-being.

