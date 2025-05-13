R Systems Strengthens Microsoft Partnership with Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes and Five Solutions Partner Designations

BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio company), a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced that it has earned the Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes on Azure, a prestigious recognition that highlights deep expertise in deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in production environments.

This specialization is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards for customer success and technical expertise, including a third-party audit that validates organization's proficiency in deploying and managing container-based workloads at scale.

Achieving this milestone reinforces R Systems' leadership in cloud-native engineering and the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and resilient application infrastructures that power next-gen digital experiences for global enterprises. It also positions R Systems as a partner of choice for enterprises modernizing their application infrastructure on Azure.

"Earning this specialization shows our hands-on expertise in modern cloud architectures and our ability to operationalize Kubernetes in complex enterprise environments," said Srikara Rao, CTO, Cloud and Cyber Security Services, R Systems. "It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Microsoft as we help global enterprises harness the full potential of cloud, AI, and automation."

In addition to this specialization, R Systems also earned five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure including:

* Solutions Partner for Infrastructure

* Solutions Partner for Data & AI

* Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation

* Solutions Partner for Business Applications

* Solutions Partner for Security

This further reflects R Systems' technical depth and customer-centric approach in driving digital transformation and commitment to delivering business outcomes across cloud infrastructure, AI, modern application development, enterprise systems, and cybersecurity.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with advanced capabilities, R Systems gains early access to Microsoft technologies and resources, enabling faster, more impactful innovation for its clients.

