New Delhi [India], March 21: R. World Institutional Ranking (R. W I Ranking) proudly announces the release of the much-anticipated Green Rankings 2025, honoring India's top institutions that exemplify exceptional commitment to sustainability, eco-conscious innovation, and green campus practices. This year, MAHE, Manipal Campus has been ranked as the No. 1 Private University in India, reaffirming its leadership in driving sustainable development in higher education.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham secures the second position, closely followed by BITS Pilani and IIT Patna, each demonstrating remarkable strides in environmental sustainability, renewable energy adoption, and waste management systems.

Introducing Distinctive Bands for Sustainable Leadership: The Green Rankings 2025 categorize the top-performing institutions into five distinct bands, offering a nuanced evaluation of sustainability performance across various indicators such as carbon footprint reduction, green infrastructure, community outreach, and integration of environmental consciousness into academic frameworks. The Platinum+ Band Institutions setting a global benchmark with exemplary green initiatives and sustainability best practices, and Platinum Band institutions recognizing institutions that have demonstrated consistent leadership in environmental sustainability.

MAHE, Manipal has demonstrated a relentless pursuit of sustainability by implementing innovative environmental programs, fostering awareness on campus, and taking proactive steps toward waste management and clean energy integration. Its unwavering dedication to creating a green campus ecosystem has placed it at the forefront of India's sustainable higher education landscape.

In addition to the Green Rankings 2025, R. World Institutional Rankings continues to set the standard with its OBE Rankings - India's leading private rankings dedicated to assessing Outcome-Based Education (OBE) practices. Recognized as one of the most credible private education-rankings agency in India, R.W I Rankings highlights institutions excelling in aligning academic programs with clearly defined learning outcomes, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required by the industry and society.

500+ Institutions, with varied sizes and profile, ranging from Institutions of Eminence Deemed-to-be-University, NIRF Top 10 Institutions, NACC A++, and to newly established Universities have participated and/or partnered with R.W I Ranking for Ranking/Research activities.

R.W I Ranking attract participation from a diverse range of institutions, including those offering traditional, modern, and cutting-edge programs in disciplines ranging from humanities and sciences to technology and healthcare. Recently, AISSMS College of Pharmacy (AISSMS COP), Pune expressed its strong faith in the rankings, highlighting the platform's credibility and relevance in recognizing academic excellence. AISSMS COP has established itself as a leading institution in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), fostering a research-intensive environment supported by state-of-the-art facilities, expert faculty, and strong industry linkages. The college encourages its faculty and students to undertake impactful research, contributing significantly to advancements in pharmaceutical sciences. AISSMS COP strives to instill a profound awareness of civic duties and constitutional values. Students and employees are equipped with comprehensive knowledge of the rights and responsibilities granted by the constitution, empowering them to become active contributors to society. The college has been ranked in the Diamond Band, in the recent Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW) Rankings for Best Institutions for Campus Life in India.

5th Edition of OBE Rankings: Survey Opens on April 3, 2025

The much-awaited 5th edition of the OBE Rankings is set to launch its live-survey on April 3, 2025, inviting institutions across India to participate and benchmark their outcome-based practices. With an increasing focus on skill-based education and employability, these rankings provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of academic programs in enhancing student learning and success.

About R. World Institutional Ranking: R. W I Ranking stands as a beacon of excellence, aiming to meticulously evaluate and acknowledge educational institutions in India, and worldwide. By fostering healthy competition, it encourages institutions to continually enhance their standards, quality of education and overall ecosystem of HigherEd. Through its dynamic evaluation processes and commitment to transparency, R. W I Ranking empowers institutions to identify areas of improvement and establish leadership in the ever-evolving higher education landscape.

