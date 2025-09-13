Raaga Experience: Reviving the Timeless Magic of Hindustani Classical Music

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) In an era dominated by contemporary sounds, Raaga Experience is on a mission to bring the profound beauty of Hindustani classical music back into the spotlight. With a focus on lost forms and traditional expressions, the platform seeks to revive and celebrate India’s rich musical heritage, making it accessible and engaging for a wider audience.

One of the key initiatives, Nirvana by Raaga Experience, is a curated series of concerts that showcases the finest exponents of Hindustani classical music. Each performance is designed to immerse audiences in the depth, emotion, and intricacy of this timeless art form.

The first concert in the Nirvana series will take place on October 11, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi - a venue symbolic of India’s cultural heritage and architectural grandeur. The evening promises a rare confluence of generations, traditions, and genres within Hindustani classical music.

The evening will open with The Anirudh Varma Collective, joined by Bhuvanesh Komkali, grandson of the legendary Pt. Kumar Gandharva. Adding a contemporary dimension, their act will bring together youthful energy and tradition, demonstrating how classical music can continue to evolve and inspire modern audiences.

Equally compelling will be the performance of Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Misra, accompanied by his son Swaraansh Misra, carrying forward the legacy of the Benaras Gharana. Their rendition will highlight the gharana’s signature vocal style, known for its emotive strength and devotional spirit.

The finale will be headlined by Sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, performing alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, they represent one of India’s most illustrious musical lineages, with the concert set to showcase the depth and lyrical brilliance of the Sarod tradition.

Speaking about the initiative, one of the founders, Dhruv Dhanda, emphasized the spiritual essence of the endeavor: “There is no greater devotion than music.” This belief underpins every concert, collaboration, and effort to introduce classical music to audiences who may not have experienced it live.

Raaga Experience is committed to making classical music more engaging and relatable. By partnering with iconic performers and presenting annual concert series, the platform envisions a continuous celebration of India’s musical legacy. Each event is carefully curated to maintain authenticity while creating a captivating experience for first-time listeners and seasoned connoisseurs alike.

With Nirvana by Raaga Experience, the timeless strains of Hindustani classical music are poised to enchant a new generation, ensuring that the tradition not only survives but thrives.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow: in.bookmyshow.com/events/nirvana-by-raaga-experience/ET00459278 For more details, reach out to Raaga Experience at +91 9717418100 or write@raagaexperience.com.

