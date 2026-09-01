Raagwaas Opens Its Flagship Boutique in Chattarpur, Ushering in a New Chapter for Indian Bridal Couture

New Delhi: Luxury bridal couture house Raagwaas announces the opening of its flagship boutique in Chattarpur, New Delhi, marking a defining milestone in the brand's journey of celebrating India's rich textile heritage through contemporary bridal couture. Founded by Raghav Mittal, the maison is built upon a singular philosophy: preserving India's extraordinary artisanal traditions while creating timeless couture for the modern Indian bride. Conceived as more than a retail destination, the flagship reflects the brand's enduring commitment to craftsmanship, personalised experiences and the cultural legacy that informs every Raagwaas creation.

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The opening represents a significant evolution for the house, bringing together bridal couture, occasion wear, couture saris and select Indo-western ensembles within an immersive environment designed around the emotional journey of wedding dressing. Every element of the flagship has been carefully envisioned to offer brides and their families a space where craftsmanship, storytelling and thoughtful service converge, transforming the couture experience into something deeply personal.

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Founded by Raghav Mittal, a fourth-generation entrepreneur in India's textile and ethnic wear industry, Raagwaas draws upon generations of expertise while embracing a contemporary perspective on luxury. A graduate of the London College of Fashion and Christ University, Bengaluru, Raghav spent over eight years working across retail, branding, marketing and fashion, including playing an instrumental role in the growth of House of Surya, the parent company of Raagwaas. His extensive travels across India's weaving and embroidery clusters became the catalyst for the brand, revealing not only the extraordinary artistry of Indian craftsmen but also the urgent need to create greater recognition and sustainable opportunities for the artisans preserving these traditions.

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Raagwaas occupies a distinct space between premium retail and designer couture. The house celebrates the enduring codes of traditional Indian bridal dressing through richly embroidered lehengas, handcrafted saris and maximalist silhouettes that honour heritage while remaining relevant for today's celebrations. At its heart lies a commitment to authentic craftsmanship, where each ensemble reflects months of meticulous handwork, incorporating intricate embroideries, handwoven textiles, precious metallic threads and regional craft traditions sourced from across India.

The flagship boutique extends this philosophy into a spatial experience. Located in Chattarpur, one of India's fastest-growing luxury bridal destinations, the boutique unfolds across multiple levels, each expressing a distinct architectural language inspired by the cultural narratives embedded within the collections.

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Guests are welcomed through a contemporary entrance that introduces lighter occasion wear alongside Shreeka, the brand's contemporary label. The serene first floor presents reception, cocktail and pastel couture within interiors inspired by the understated elegance of Rajasthani architecture, while the signature bridal floor draws upon Mughal and Persian influences through handcrafted detailing and immersive design. At its centre is an extraordinary hand-embroidered zardozi ceiling, created over several months by dozens of artisans, serving as both a celebration of craftsmanship and a testament to the artistry that defines the Raagwaas universe.

Complementing the couture offering are private styling studios, personalised bridal consultations and live musical performances, creating an intimate environment where every appointment unfolds with warmth, intention and thoughtful attention to detail.

The flagship launch also marks the unveiling of an extended presentation of Raag-e-Lamha, the house's celebrated couture collection inspired by the quiet, deeply emotional moments that precede a bride's walk towards her new beginning. Translating anticipation, joy and transformation into couture, the collection brings together influences from Pichwai art, Mughal architecture, Banarasi weaving, Kanchipuram silks, Patan Patola, Bandhej, Zardozi, Ari, Gota and intricate thread embroidery. Nearly forty percent of the pieces showcased at the flagship are exclusive unveilings presented publicly for the first time.

For Raagwaas, luxury is defined not by excess but by authenticity, exceptional craftsmanship and meaningful experiences. Every creation reflects the time, precision and emotion invested by the artisans whose skills continue to shape India's textile legacy, making each ensemble an enduring expression of heritage rather than trend.

"At Raagwaas, every creation is a tribute to the artisans who keep India's heritage alive. Our vision is to build a brand where craftsmanship is not only admired but truly valued, creating timeless couture that celebrates both the bride and the hands that bring her dream to life," says Raghav Mittal, Founder and Creative Director, Raagwaas.

With the opening of its Chattarpur flagship, Raagwaas enters a significant new chapter, one that reinforces its vision of becoming one of India's leading luxury fashion houses while championing Indian craftsmanship on both national and global platforms. As the brand continues to expand thoughtfully across key markets, it remains steadfast in its purpose of preserving artisanal traditions, creating meaningful opportunities for craftsmen and redefining the future of Indian bridal couture through authenticity, heritage and enduring design.

For more information, visit https://www.raagwaas.com/ or experience the new flagship store at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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