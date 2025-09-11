RAAINBOW Phase 2/3 Paediatric Alopecia Areata Trial Featuring CliniExperts Research Services Published in British Journal of Dermatology

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 11: CliniExperts Research Services is proud to announce its contribution to the RAAINBOW Phase 2/3 global clinical trial, evaluating Cinainu, the world's first botanical topical drug-candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe paediatric Alopecia Areata (AA). The groundbreaking results have been published in the British Journal of Dermatology, on 16th of July, 2025.

CliniExperts Research Services played a key role in conducting the India arm of the trial, managing clinical operations across multiple sites, data analysis, and reporting, in collaboration with Legacy Healthcare, the Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company leading the trial.

Advertisement

About Paediatric Alopecia Areata & Cinainu

Alopecia Areata (AA) is an autoimmune disorder causing patchy hair loss, with limited safe treatment options for children. Cinainu is a patented botanical topical solution targeting inflammation, apoptosis, and oxidative stress in AA physiology.

Advertisement

About the RAAINBOW Trial

* multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicentric Phase 2/3 trial in paediatric AA.

* Conducted across 12 sites in 4 countries with 107 patients aged 2-18 years

* India's contribution: Led by CliniExperts Research Services, which ensured compliance with safety, regulatory, and quality standards, while delivering comprehensive data analysis.

* Results of the trial are available on the BJD website

Leadership Voices

Saad Harti, Founder & CEO, Legacy Healthcare, said "Beyond its efficacy in regrowing patients' scalp hair, Cinainu has shown to treat this autoimmune disease without immunosuppression-related adverse events, and with persistent efficacy, which, to our knowledge, is a first. Publication in the British Journal of Dermatology marks a key milestone supporting Cinainu's efficacy and safety."

CliniExperts Research Services stated "We are honoured to have contributed to the successful execution of the Indian arm of this global trial. Our role in ensuring quality conduct and delivering country-specific trial design demonstrates CliniExperts' growing leadership in global dermatology research."

About Legacy Healthcare

Legacy Healthcare is a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering safe, plant-based therapeutics for chronic diseases.

About CliniExperts Research Services

CliniExperts Research Services is a leading clinical research organization based in India, specializing in high-quality clinical operations, regulatory expertise, and data analysis across multiple therapeutic areas. Its strong commitment to innovation and compliance enables global biopharmaceutical partners to achieve breakthrough outcomes.

To know more details please visit: CliniExperts Research Services

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)