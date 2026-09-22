RACE, REVA University to Host RACEx360 Season 2, Bengaluru’s One-Day Emerging Technology Conclave, on 25 September 2026

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: REVA University presents RACEx360 Season 2, title sponsored by Terralogic, in partnership with The Economic Times. The emerging technology conclave, convened by REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), will be held on 25 September 2026 at Taj West End, Bengaluru, from 09:30 AM IST. The day will bring together more than 750 builders, buyers and decision-makers for a single day of technology leadership — followed by an evening gala honouring India’s leading women in technology. Registrations are open, with Early Bird pricing in effect until 15 August 2026.

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RACEx360 returns with a sharper premise: enterprises no longer need another conversation about what emerging technology might do. They need to see it working, and they need a path to deploying it. Season 2 is built around that shift, moving from keynote theory to live demonstrations, working sessions and closed-door executive problem-solving — all under one roof, in one day.

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Four tracks that reflect where enterprise technology actually is

The conclave runs across four parallel tracks, each addressing a distinct pressure point on the modern technology roadmap:

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- GenAI & Agentic AI — enterprise AI agents and digital coworkers, production-ready LLM and RAG systems, and AI governance, evaluation and responsible deployment. Featured panel: Beyond the Chatbot: Building AI Agents That Deliver Business Outcomes.

- Cloud & Platform Engineering — AI-native cloud architecture, GPU infrastructure, Kubernetes and FinOps, alongside DevSecOps, resilience and observability. Featured panel: The AI-Native Cloud: Platforms for Agents, GPUs and Always-On Intelligence.

- Cybersecurity in the AI Era — AI-powered security operations and threat hunting, identity and Zero Trust for autonomous agents, DPDP compliance and post-quantum readiness. Featured panel: AI versus AI: Defending the Autonomous Enterprise.

- Deep Tech & Sustainability — quantum readiness, robotics, edge AI and digital twins, sustainable computing and semiconductor innovation. Featured panel: From Research to Reality: Deep Technologies Ready for Enterprise Adoption.

Three simultaneous experiences, not one auditorium

From 11:30 AM, the venue splits into three concurrent environments. The Centre Stage carries sponsor vision addresses, technology spotlights, panels and executive conversations. The Solutions Lab hosts live product demonstrations, sprint workshops and hands-on build sessions where practitioners deploy and secure real systems in front of the room. The Leaders Exchange, an invite-only forum for 150 specially invited CXOs and sponsor principals, convenes closed roundtables on the decisions their organisations are facing now.

The day also includes an Innovation Experience Zone spanning AI, robotics, cybersecurity, cloud, quantum and automation; curated CXO–sponsor matchmaking meetings; a CXO Reverse Pitch; and the finals of the AI and Cybersecurity Hackathons, where teams present enterprise solutions to an industry jury. The programme closes at 5:00 PM with a session titled From Ideas to Impact: The 90-Day Technology Action Plan.

An evening for India’s women technology leaders

At 7:00 PM, RACEx360 Season 2 transitions into the Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India Awards 2026 — now in its fourth edition and India’s only annual awards programme dedicated exclusively to women technology leaders. Each awardee is profiled in a curated coffee table book that serves as a permanent editorial record of their contribution to Indian technology. For the first time, the ceremony is co-located with the conclave: same venue, same day, one continuous programme through to 10:00 PM. Nominations are open: Nominate a leader for the Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India Awards 2026.

“Indian enterprises are making decisions about artificial intelligence and security that will shape the next decade. RACEx360 is REVA University’s contribution to that conversation — and by placing the Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India Awards on the same stage, we are making clear who we expect to be leading it.”

— Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University

“Pilots are easy. Production is where enterprises stall, and slides do not fix that. RACEx360 puts the building, the breaking and the boardroom decision in the same room on the same day.”

— Dr. Shinu Abhi, Director, REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence, REVA University

Who’s in the room

RACEx360 is designed as a peer environment rather than a broadcast audience. The delegate mix is approximately 35% C-suite and VP, 40% Director and Senior Manager, and 25% engineers and architects, drawn from India’s leading IT services firms, global capability centres, cloud and product companies, consulting practices and enterprise technology teams.

Registration

All day passes include access to every track, the Expo Hall, the Experience Zone, lunch and networking breaks, a delegate kit, flash mentoring with CXOs and a digital certificate of attendance.

Group discounts are available. Passes can be booked at race.reva.edu.in/racex360-season-2. Sponsorship and speaking opportunities remain open at race.reva.edu.in/racex360-sponsorship.

Links and resources

- Event page and passes: https://race.reva.edu.in/racex360-season-2

- Become a Sponsor: https://race.reva.edu.in/racex360-sponsorship

- Awards nominations: Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India Awards 2026 – nomination form

About REVA University

REVA University is a private university in Bengaluru, Karnataka, established under the Rukmini Educational Charitable Trust, with its campus at Kattigenahalli, Yelahanka. The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across engineering and technology, management, science, law and the arts, and works with industry through research collaborations, executive education and consulting.

About REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE)

At REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence, we operate at the intersection of capability and execution. As the industry and consulting arm of REVA University, we work closely with enterprises that are scaling AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and analytics initiatives. Our role is not limited to knowledge transfer. We design transformation journeys, implement governance frameworks, build AI platforms, deploy security architectures, simulate threats, and help organizations move from strategy to structured execution.

RACE convenes the technology community through flagship platforms including RACEx360 and the Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India Awards.

Media contact

REVA University — REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE)

Kattigenahalli, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064

Phone: +91 89040 58866

Email: enquiry@race.reva.edu.in

Web: https://race.reva.edu.in/racex360-season-2

REVA University presents RACEx360 Season 2, in partnership with The Economic Times.

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