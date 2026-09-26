Rachit Khanna Makes a Striking Statement in Indian Fashion with Two Distinct Collections Across Two Runways

VMPL

Ludhiana/Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 26: Fashion designer Rachit Khanna, under his label Rachit Khanna Turquoise, showcased his versatility and evolving design language by presenting two distinct collections — Gul Azeez at ODF and Soiree Amour at Chandigarh Times Fashion Week — across two prestigious fashion platforms in just two days.

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The back-to-back showcases highlighted Rachit Khanna's ability to move effortlessly between traditional Indian bridal couture and contemporary Indo-Western fashion, while retaining a strong focus on craftsmanship, intricate detailing and modern silhouettes.

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At ODF, Rachit Khanna presented Gul Azeez, a collection centred around the timeless significance of red in Indian bridal fashion. The collection interpreted bridal red through a contemporary couture perspective, combining regal silhouettes, rich textures, intricate handwork and luxurious embellishments.

Gul Azeez explored the many expressions of bridal red — from romance and celebration to strength and heritage. The collection brought together dramatic bridal silhouettes and intricately finished ensembles, reflecting the grandeur of Indian weddings while placing craftsmanship and individual detailing at the heart of each look.

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A day later, at Chandigarh Times Fashion Week, Rachit Khanna presented Soiree Amour, taking his design narrative in a distinctly contemporary direction.

While Gul Azeez focused on the grandeur of traditional bridal couture, Soiree Amour explored modern celebration and occasion wear through vibrant colours, contemporary silhouettes and refined detailing. The collection featured statement gowns, contemporary sarees, sophisticated cocktail ensembles and modern Indo-Western looks designed for receptions, cocktail evenings, destination weddings and other glamorous celebrations.

The contrasting collections showcased the breadth of Rachit Khanna's fashion design vocabulary, demonstrating his ability to create distinct aesthetics while maintaining a recognisable focus on elegance, craftsmanship and individuality.

Adding to the runway presentations were Mugdha Godse, Madhurima Tuli and Deep Sehgal, whose presence brought further personality and energy to the showcases and complemented the individual character of the collections.

Rachit Khanna's creative journey also extends into celebrity and personality dressing. The designer has created looks for prominent personalities including Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Shreya and Neha Dhupia, among others from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and sport. These associations have further reflected the versatility of the Rachit Khanna Turquoise label and its ability to interpret fashion for diverse personalities.

The designer's recent showcases underline a creative approach that moves between heritage and modernity, bridal couture and contemporary occasion wear, elaborate craftsmanship and sophisticated glamour.

From the dramatic bridal intensity of Gul Azeez to the vibrant contemporary spirit of Soiree Amour, Rachit Khanna's two collections presented different expressions of a common design philosophy — one that places craftsmanship, individuality and modern Indian fashion at its core.

Presented across two major fashion platforms within two days, the showcases further establish Rachit Khanna Turquoise as a fashion label exploring the evolving language of contemporary Indian couture.

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