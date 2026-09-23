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Home / Business / Rachit Khanna: Two Collections, Two Runways, One Signature

Rachit Khanna: Two Collections, Two Runways, One Signature

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Rachit Khanna continues to make a distinctive mark in the world of fashion with two strikingly different collections presented across two prestigious runways in just two days. Under his label, Rachit Khanna Turquoise, the designer showcased his versatility, craftsmanship and ability to interpret the modern Indian woman through contrasting fashion narratives.

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At ODF, Gul Azeez celebrated the quintessential Indian bride, placing the timeless colour red at the heart of the collection. Regal silhouettes, intricate embellishments and luxurious craftsmanship came together to create a dramatic bridal statement. Rooted in tradition yet commanding in its aesthetic, Gul Azeez was designed for the bride who embraces heritage and wants her wedding look to leave an unforgettable impression.

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In two days at Chandigarh Times Fashion Week, Rachit Khanna shifted gears with Soiree Amour, a vibrant exploration of contemporary Indo-Western couture. Rich colours, modern silhouettes and refined detailing defined a collection created for celebrations beyond the wedding ceremony. Statement gowns, contemporary sarees and chic cocktail ensembles brought together elegance and versatility for receptions, cocktail evenings and wedding festivities.

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Adding star power to the showcases were Mugdha Godse, Madhurima Tuli and Deep Sehgal, each bringing a unique personality to the runway and complementing the distinct mood of the collections.

From the grandeur of traditional bridal red to the expressive freedom of contemporary couture, Rachit Khanna proved that versatility can be a signature in itself.

Two collections. Two runways. Two moods. Three celebrities. One unmistakable Rachit Khanna Turquoise signature.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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