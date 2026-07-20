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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20: Rachnoutsav Events Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its Founder Director, Rakhi Kankaria, has unveiled Vision 2030, a proposed 730-day industry mission as part of her candidature for President of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA). The proposal sets out a full-time programme for the 2026-28 presidential term focused on strengthening governance, skills development, regional representation, professional standards and access to business opportunities across India's events and experiential-marketing ecosystem.

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Vision 2030 also proposes a documented continuity framework through 2030. Under the plan, the 2026-28 term would establish operating systems and measurable baselines that a subsequent EEMA leadership team could review, improve and scale. The proposal is a candidate platform and not an announcement of EEMA policy; implementation would remain subject to the association's constitution, elected leadership processes, budgets and applicable approvals.

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Proposal Informed by a 15-city Industry Consultation

The proposal follows Kankaria's recent listening journey across 15 Indian cities and approximately 200 candidate-recorded conversations with event-company owners, regional associations, vendors, women leaders, educators, young professionals and delivery specialists. The discussions covered corporate events, weddings, meetings and conferences, entertainment, public events, sport and large-format productions.

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According to the candidate's consultation records, recurring themes included uneven access to national opportunities, the need for stronger regional participation, practical skill and safety gaps, limited visibility for specialist vendors, workplace support for women, inconsistent government-industry coordination and the need for more regular member accountability.

"Vision 2030 is not presented as a list of guaranteed outcomes. It is a proposed operating agenda shaped by conversations with members and industry stakeholders," Kankaria said. "If elected, I intend to devote the full term to establishing transparent systems, practical member support and a documented handover that the next leadership team can evaluate and carry forward."

Kankaria has stated that, if elected, she will take a two-year sabbatical from the day-to-day management of her family business and devote the presidential term full-time to EEMA. The proposed 730-day mission is intended to distinguish the two-year foundation period from the broader Vision 2030 continuity horizon.

Ten Proposed Priorities Summarised

The proposal groups its institutional agenda into ten areas. These include professionally managed governance with regular member reporting; a verified national opportunity and collaboration platform; shared access to insurance, legal, tax, contract and dispute-support resources; industry research and structured government engagement; and stronger regional participation through EEMA's regional mechanisms and collaboration with COREA, the coalition of regional event associations represented within EEMA.

The remaining priorities cover practical education, certification, safety and quality standards; a responsible AI-enabled member platform with human review and data safeguards; global association and market linkages; pathways for women, students, young leaders, freelancers, technicians and persons with disabilities; and sustainability, accessibility, institutional knowledge and succession planning. Proposed business-access mechanisms would facilitate discovery and collaboration; they would not guarantee contracts, revenue, or government outcomes.

Alignment With India's Events and Tourism Opportunity

Vision 2030 is being presented against a wider public-policy backdrop. In January 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's potential in the concert economy and called for attention to infrastructure and skills, including event management, artist grooming and security. In the same address, he referred to the "Wed in India" initiative and India's potential in conference tourism. The Union Budget 2025-26 proposed developing 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states and included intensive skill-development programmes and destination-management measures.

At the May 2025 Meet in India Conclave, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described MICE - meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions - as a potential economic and employment driver and stated an aim to elevate at least 10 Indian cities among leading global MICE destinations. Separately, Amdavad was formally ratified in November 2025 as host of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. India's proposed bid for the 2036 Olympic Games remains in the International Olympic Committee's Continuous Dialogue process and has not been awarded.

"The public focus on tourism, MICE, destination celebrations, concerts and international sport creates an important opportunity for the events ecosystem," Kankaria said. "The industry's role is to respond with credible evidence, skilled people, professional standards and delivery capacity. Vision 2030 proposes an institutional framework to build that capacity with accountability, regional participation and continuity."

Candidate Background and Proposed Delivery Approach

Kankaria founded the Hyderabad-based Rachnoutsav business in 1996 and is its Founder Director. She is a founding member of EEMA, a former President of the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry and Founder and Director of Rachnoutsav College of Event Management. Her professional work spans corporate events, weddings and celebrations, conferences and MICE, government and protocol assignments, entertainment, sport and education-led events across different scales.

Her education work informs the proposal's emphasis on role-based learning, apprenticeships, practical exposure and safety. Her experience with a state-level industry body informs the proposed role for regional associations and stronger state participation. Based in Hyderabad's technology ecosystem, she has also proposed an AI-first approach to member services, subject to human oversight, consent, cyber-security and data-governance safeguards.

The delivery model proposes regular member reporting, published priorities, defined responsibility for initiatives and documented succession. It also acknowledges the contribution of EEMA's previous Presidents and committees and presents Vision 2030 as a proposed next institutional layer rather than a replacement for work already undertaken.

Notes to Editors and Source URLs

Prime Minister's Office, Utkarsh Odisha address, 28 January 2025 - concert economy, event-management skills, conference tourism and Wed in India:

https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/pm-inaugurates-the-utkarsh-odisha-make-in-odisha-conclave-2025-in-bhubaneswar/

Union Budget 2025-26 speech, paragraphs 75-76 - development of 50 tourism destinations and skill-development measures:

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/bspeech/bs2025_26.pdf

Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Tourism, Meet in India Conclave 2025, 5 May 2025 - MICE and the stated aim concerning 10 Indian cities:

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2126905

Commonwealth Sport, 26 November 2025 - Amdavad ratified as host of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games:

https://www.commonwealthsport.com/news/4408937/amdavad-india-confirmed-as-host-of-the-2030-centenary-games

Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, 24 July 2025 - status of India's proposed 2036 Olympic Games bid:

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2147807

EEMA official association overview:

https://eemaindia.com/aboutus

Rachnoutsav Events company history, leadership and published portfolio information:

https://rachnoutsav.com/our-story/

Rachnoutsav College of Event Management - programmes and practical-learning model:

https://rachnoutsavcollege.com/

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