Racold Joins The Restore Awards® as Earth Partner to Promote Energy-Efficient, Sustainable Comfort

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Racold, India’s leading premium water heating solutions brand from Ariston Group, with a heritage rooted in Italian design and innovation, has partnered with The Restore Awards® as its Earth Partner. The association reinforces Racold’s commitment to energy efficiency and more sustainable approaches to everyday comfort.

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The partnership comes at a time when sustainability is increasingly influencing how consumers, businesses and institutions think about the technologies they use every day. As Earth Partner, Racold will contribute to the larger conversation around how innovation can enable more responsible choices, particularly in areas where energy efficiency can have a direct and measurable impact. The partnership brings together Racold’s expertise in efficient heating technologies with a platform focused on positive impact for people and the planet.

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Racold’s focus on “Sustainable Comfort For Everyone” is rooted in this intersection of comfort and efficiency. Its portfolio of advanced water heaters and heat pump solutions is designed to optimize energy usage, and reduce energy consumption by up to 70%*, depending on the application and operating conditions. By enabling more efficient heating, these solutions can help households and businesses reduce their energy footprint while continuing to meet their everyday hot water requirements efficiently.

The opportunity extends beyond individual products to the wider built environment. As businesses and institutions increasingly integrate energy efficiency into their infrastructure and operational priorities, technologies such as heat pumps can play a role in reducing energy demand and supporting the transition towards more sustainable systems.

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Commenting on the association, Mohit Narula, Managing Director & Country Manager – Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Comfort and sustainability need not be competing priorities. The opportunity lies in using technology to deliver the comfort people need while consuming energy more responsibly. Our association with The Restore Awards reflects our belief that sustainability is also about making better choices in the technologies we use every day. Through our energy-efficient water heating and heat pump solutions, we are working towards making responsible comfort a more practical reality for consumers and businesses.”

As the conversation around sustainable living and infrastructure evolves, Racold remains focused on solutions that bring together performance, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. Through its association with The Restore Awards®, the brand seeks to reinforce a simple proposition: the future of comfort is not just about how well we live, but how responsibly we use the resources that make that comfort possible.

About Racold

Racold is one of India's leading premium water heating solutions providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariston Group, the Italian global leader in sustainable thermal comfort. With over six decades of expertise, Racold combines Italian design, global engineering and local manufacturing to deliver innovative, energy-efficient and durable water heating solutions for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Its comprehensive portfolio includes instant and storage water heaters, heat pumps and customized hot water systems equipped with advanced technologies. Backed by Ariston Group's presence across more than 40 countries and its expertise in water heating, space heating and renewable energy technologies, Racold brings global innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Recognized as the only water heating brand in India to receive the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Award ten times, Racold continues to redefine everyday comfort through innovation, performance, safety and sustainability, supported by a robust nationwide service network.* Up to 70% electricity savings compared to conventional electric water heating solutions.

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