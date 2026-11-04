Radiowalla Network Limited Reports Healthy H1 FY27 Performance, Driven by Operational Efficiencies and Portfolio Diversification

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Radiowalla Network Limited (NSE Emerge: RADIOWALLA), a B2B media technology company providing integrated in-store audio, digital signage and customer engagement solutions, has announced its financial results for the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27). During the period, the Company continued to strengthen its retail media portfolio, broaden its service offerings and advance its presence across the evolving customer engagement landscape.

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Key Highlights

- Expanded Service Portfolio: Added in-store fragrance solutions to its existing offerings of in-store audio, digital signage and digital media.

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- Established Market Presence: Solutions trusted by 700+ brands across 35,000+ stores.

- Technology-Driven Offerings: Integrated AI-powered music curation, multilingual voiceovers and smart amplification systems to deliver enhanced in-store experiences.

- Growing Retail Demand: Witnessing increasing demand from organised retail chains across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

- Improved Profitability: EBITDA margin strengthened to 8%, compared with (1%) in H2 FY26 and 7% in H1 FY26, reflecting improved operating performance.

- Return to Profitability: Reported a positive PAT of ₹21.11 lakh, compared with a loss of ₹19.20 lakh in H2 FY26. Basic and diluted EPS also turned positive at ₹0.30 per share.

- Strong Cash Flow Generation: Cash flow from operations stood at ₹127.00 lakh during H1 FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹75.80 lakh in H1 FY26.

- International Presence: Continuing to strengthen its presence across the Middle East and African markets.

Commenting on the H1 FY27 result, Mr. Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia, Promoter, CEO, CFO & Executive Director of Radiowalla Network Limited, said, During the first half of FY27, the Company continued to make progress in strengthening its operational performance, supported by improved resource utilisation, cost optimisation and the integration of AI into backend workflows. The improvement in EBITDA margin reflects the benefits of these initiatives and our continued focus on operating efficiencies.

Our subscription-led businesses continue to demonstrate healthy gross margins, with In-Store Radio improving to 42% from 33% in the previous year and VCMS increasing to 36% from 21%. Corporate Radio maintained healthy margins at 45%, compared with 46% in the corresponding period last year. We are also taking focused steps to improve the performance of our advertising business through increased investments in marketing and technology.

An important development during the period was the launch of our in-store fragrance business for retail clients. This addition expands our existing portfolio of in-store audio, digital signage and digital media solutions, enabling us to offer a more comprehensive multisensory customer engagement experience. We expect revenue contribution from this new vertical to commence in the second half of FY27.

Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening revenue growth, improving EBITDA margins, enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding our integrated retail media offerings. We believe these initiatives will support the Company’s efforts to build a scalable and sustainable business across domestic and international markets.”

About Radiowalla Network Limited

Radiowalla Network Limited is a Bangalore based B2B media tech company offering customer engagement solutions through in store radio, corporate radio, digital signage, audio advertising, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) services. Its platforms help brands enhance customer experience and internal communication using curated content, AI driven music, and visual media. Founded in 2010, the company has built a strong presence across retail, corporate, and institutional spaces. It delivers personalized audio environments and targeted advertising through programmatic audio and digital display formats. By combining technology, creativity, and automation, Radiowalla offers scalable engagement solutions for brands across India and selected international markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor

AKMIL Strategic Advisors Private Limited

Mr. Milind Apte – Director

milind@akmiladvisors.com

www.akmiladvisors.com

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