DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Radisson Blu Greater Noida Begins 2026 with a Community-Focused Food Distribution Drive

Radisson Blu Greater Noida Begins 2026 with a Community-Focused Food Distribution Drive

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:56 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: In alignment with Radisson Hotel Group's long-standing commitment to responsible business and meaningful community engagement, Radisson Blu Greater Noida ushered in the New Year with a food distribution drive for underprivileged communities on 2nd January 2026. This initiative marks the continuation of the hotel's annual New Year CSR tradition, reinforcing its dedication to social upliftment and inclusive progress in the region.

Advertisement

As part of this year's outreach, team members from various departments came together to participate in the activity, embodying the Group's People First culture that places compassion, respect, and collective responsibility at the forefront of daily operations. The hotel team distributed nutritious meals to individuals and families in need, ensuring that the first week of the year carried a message of care and dignity for all.

Advertisement

The initiative reflects Radisson Hotel Group's core belief that the essence of hospitality extends far beyond hotel premises. By engaging in local community-driven efforts, the Group strives to create positive social impact, foster inclusivity, and contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves. The food distribution drive is closely aligned with the Group's broader sustainability and social responsibility framework, which emphasises care, inclusion, shared value, and long-term community involvement.

Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative, Anirban Sarkar, General Manager, Radisson Blu Greater Noida, said, "At Radisson Blu Greater Noida, we believe that hospitality carries an inherent responsibility to uplift the communities around us. Starting the year with a meaningful act of giving reflects who we are and what we stand for as part of Radisson Hotel Group. Our team is committed not only to delivering exceptional guest experiences but also to ensuring that our actions contribute positively to society. This initiative reinforces our promise to lead with empathy, purpose, and lasting social impact."

Radisson Blu Greater Noida will continue to build on such initiatives throughout the year, translating Radisson Hotel Group's global responsible business values into consistent, impactful local action.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts