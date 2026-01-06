Radisson Hotel Group Revives Bangkok Icon with Opening of Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok

PRNewswire

Brussels [Belgium], January 6: Radisson Hotel Group proudly unveils Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok, a stunning reinvention of one of the city's most storied landmarks. Nestled in the prestigious Ploen Chit district, the hotel blends timeless European elegance with modern sophistication, offering 178 stylish rooms, three dining destinations and versatile event spaces for an elevated Bangkok experience.

A Modern Classic Reimagined

For over 30 years, the Chateau de Bangkok has stood as an iconic property in Soi Ruamrudee. Now relaunched under the Radisson brand, the hotel has been thoughtfully redesigned to meet the needs of today's business and leisure travelers, while retaining the timeless character and charm that made it a city favorite.

Comfort and Convenience in the Heart of Bangkok

The hotel's 178 spacious guest rooms and suites are designed with elegant interiors and modern amenities, many offering panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline. Suites with kitchenettes provide added convenience for long-stay guests, while the hotel's pet-friendly policy ensures an inclusive experience for travelers with companions.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, says: "Thailand is one of our key markets in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to strengthen our portfolio with the opening of Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok. This property has a special legacy in the city, and its reintroduction under the Radisson brand reflects both our growth ambitions and our commitment to creating memorable stays for our guests."

Dining and Lifestyle Experiences

Guests can start the day at Larder & Lounge, a chic cafe serving artisanal coffee and locally inspired bites or indulge in refined Thai-French fusion at Chateau Botanique. As night falls, guests can sip handcrafted cocktails and enjoy light refreshments at View Pool Bar on the 12th floor, while soaking in panoramic city views from the rooftop oasis.

Wellness also takes center stage on the 12th floor. Guests can work out in the fully equipped fitness center, recharge in the serene spa room, or cool off with a swim in the outdoor pool while taking in panoramic city vistas.

Meetings and Events

With three versatile venues, the hotel is an ideal location for both corporate and social gatherings. The Crystal Lotus Hall accommodates up to 250 guests, while the Ploenchit meeting room and Ruamrudee boardroom offer more intimate spaces, all equipped with the latest audiovisual technology and supported by a dedicated events team.

Jean Pascal Bernet, General Manager, Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Chateau, now part of Radisson Hotel Group. Our team looks forward to delivering the personalized service and warm hospitality that this property has been known for, while offering a refreshed experience that reflects the energy of modern Bangkok."

Discover Bangkok

Bangkok is a city that never stands still, vibrant, colorful, and endlessly captivating. Guests can wander through lively street markets, sample authentic Thai street food, or take in the city's rich cultural heritage at temples and palaces. For those seeking modern thrills, luxury shopping malls, rooftop bars, and buzzing nightlife are around the corner. From dawn to dusk, Bangkok blends tradition with trendsetting energy, making every visit unforgettable.

The hotel is a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and 30 minutes from Don Mueang International Airport. Its central location offers easy access to major transport hubs, top shopping and dining destinations, key business districts, and diplomatic offices. The BTS Skytrain Ploenchit station is 400 meters from the hotel, making the city's highlights conveniently within reach.

Exclusive Opening Offer

To mark the opening, Radisson Rewards members will enjoy double points on stays, complimentary early check-in and late check-out, free upgrades (subject to availability), and a THB 500 dining credit per stay.

For more information or to book a stay, click here.

For high resolution pictures, click here.

