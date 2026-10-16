Raftaar Brings the Swag, Dandiya Brings the Swirl: Five Nights of Music at TV9 Festival of India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: The wait is almost over, Delhi. With the festival gates opening today with Harshdeep Kaur’s soulful opening night on October 16, the celebration will pick up pace with rap sensation Raftaar taking over the stage on October 17. Happening at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi, TV9 Festival of India 2026 will then roll straight into three nights of Dandiya from October 18 to 20, with live artists and celebrity DJs keeping the dance floor busy till the very end.

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Raftaar’s name means “speed,” and he has lived up to it ever since Swag Mera Desi put him on the map in 2013 and won him Best Urban Song at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. Born Dilin Nair and raised in Delhi, he has since given the country super hits and Bollywood bangers like All Black, Dhaakad from Dangal, and Bandook Meri Laila. A key force in taking desi hip-hop to the mainstream, he is bringing his full swagger to the capital. Expect the stadium to turn into one giant rap-along, with phones out and lyrics on every tongue. The concert starts at 7:00 PM, so Delhi has its evening plans sorted.

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From 18th to 20th, the dance floor changes gears. Each Dandiya night opens at 6:00 PM with a live act, moves on to a second artist, and closes with a celebrity DJ set from 8:00 to 10:00 PM. October 18 brings BP Singh and Sheyas Dhramdhikari, with DJ Shival taking the night home. On October 19, Nizami Bandhu and Saurabh Shaury hold the stage before DJ Veronika turns up the tempo. The finale on October 20 features Falita and Mehfil e Khas, with DJ Nitish Gulani sending everyone off in style. Folk rhythms, live vocals and club-ready beats, all on one dance floor.

Away from the stage, there is plenty to do from morning till night. Visitors can explore India’s biggest Durga Puja pandal, shop at the lifestyle expo and bazaar, and eat their way through the food festival. Cultural showcases and activities for young visitors round things off, making it an easy plan for families, friends and festive enthusiasts alike.

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Tickets for the Raftaar concert and the Dandiya nights are available on BookMyShow and District. So dust off your festive best, find your dancing shoes, and get ready for a rap-to-raas run that Delhi won’t forget.

Experience TV9 Festival of India 2026

Festival Dates: October 16 to 20, 2026

Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi

Festival Timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM

Evening Schedule

* October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur

* October 17: Raftaar Live Concert | 7:00 PM onwards

* October 18: Dandiya Night | BP Singh (6–7 PM), Sheyas Dhramdhikari (7–8 PM), DJ Shival (8–10 PM)

* October 19: Dandiya Night | Nizami Bandhu (6–7 PM), Saurabh Shaury (7–8 PM), DJ Veronika (8–10 PM)

* October 20: Dandiya Night | Falita (6–7 PM), Mehfil e Khas (7–8 PM), DJ Nitish Gulani (8–10 PM)

For updates, event information, and surprises, visit www.tv9festivalofindia.com

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