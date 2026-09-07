RAG Holdings Expands India Operations with Calicut Centre Supporting Global Business Setup, Company Formation and Market Entry Services

NewsVoir

Calicut (Kerala) [India], September 7: Dubai-headquartered RAG Holdings, a global market-entry and business services group supporting entrepreneurs and companies with business setup, company formation, premium workspaces, PRO services, corporate services and international expansion, has strengthened its India footprint with the opening of RAG Holdings, Calicut.

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RAG Holdings, Calicut was inaugurated by Honourable Shri P. K. Basheer, Minister for Public Works, Government of Keralam, in the presence of RAG leadership, employees, invited guests and members of the media. The expansion marks a strategic step in RAG Holdings' vision to align with the state's Pravasi employment and reintegration priorities while building a strong operating base in India to support the Group's growing business setup, company formation, market-entry and client-service operations across international markets.

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More than a geographic expansion, RAG Holdings, Calicut is designed to bring international business exposure closer to talent in Keralam. The operation will build teams across marketing, sales, administration, digital operations, customer support and business services, enabling professionals to contribute to RAG's multi-market operations while learning from the commercial, regulatory and customer environments in which the Group operates.

Employees at RAG Holdings, Calicut will have the opportunity to work alongside teams and businesses across the UAE, Qatar, Singapore and India, gaining exposure to international market practices, customer behaviour, company formation processes, business setup journeys, digital marketing, corporate services and cross-border operating environments while being based in Keralam.

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Creating Global Careers from Keralam

RAG Holdings, Calicut is being developed as a connected operating base where professionals can build expertise across business verticals, collaborate with international teams and grow with the organisation as RAG expands into new markets. The Calicut team will also support RAG's wider ecosystem of premium workspaces, business incubation support, advisory services and market-entry solutions across its international network.

“Our objective is to create an environment where a professional sitting in Calicut can work on opportunities connected to Dubai, Qatar, Singapore and India, gain international exposure and grow with the organisation. We want careers to become more global, while allowing people to continue being based in Keralam,” — Rassal Ahmed, CEO, RAG Holdings.

“Having supported businesses in establishing and expanding across the Middle East and beyond, our growth into India marks an important new chapter for RAG Holdings. Through RAG Holdings, Calicut, we aim to contribute to Keralam’s employment vision by creating opportunities locally, developing talent and connecting professionals here with the international markets in which RAG operates,” — Mohammed Aslam, Managing Director, RAG Holdings.

Supporting Keralam's Pravasi Employment and Knowledge-Transfer Vision

RAG Holdings' expansion complements Keralam's continuing focus on creating meaningful employment pathways for Non-Resident Keralites and returning expatriates. State-led initiatives through NORKA ROOTS, including the NORKA Assisted & Mobilized Employment (NAME) Scheme, focus on connecting returned expatriates with employment opportunities and enabling the knowledge and experience gained abroad to benefit enterprises in the state.

RAG Holdings, Calicut reflects that opportunity from the private sector by creating jobs locally while enabling professionals to access international market knowledge, business practices and cross-border experience. The model is intended to encourage two-way knowledge transfer: global market exposure flowing into Keralam, and talent from Keralam contributing to RAG's international businesses.

Supporting Business Setup and Market Entry Across Multiple Markets

From its international network, RAG Holdings supports entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and established companies seeking to establish, operate and scale businesses across the GCC and beyond. Its integrated services include business setup, UAE company formation, mainland and free-zone setup support, PRO services, corporate services, premium workspaces, accounting and bookkeeping, trademark registration, business advisory and international market entry.

The addition of RAG Holdings, Calicut strengthens the operational capability behind these services. Teams based in Keralam will support marketing, sales, client servicing, administration and digital functions that contribute to the customer journey from initial market-entry enquiry through company formation, workspace solutions and ongoing corporate support.

As RAG Holdings scales, the Calicut operation is expected to create further opportunities for cross-market learning, leadership development and collaboration across the Group's international network.

About RAG Holdings

Established in 2013, RAG Holdings is one of the UAE's fastest-growing business ecosystems, empowering entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and global enterprises to establish, operate, and scale across the GCC and beyond.

Positioned as Global Market Entry & Growth Architects, the group delivers integrated solutions across company formation, premium workspaces, business setup, PRO services, corporate services, accounting and bookkeeping, trademark registration, business advisory, and international expansion.

With three flagship business centres - RAG Global Business Hub in Al Qusais, RAG Biz HQ on Sheikh Zayed Road, and RAG Tower in Al Barsha - spanning more than 350,000 sq. ft. of premium commercial space, RAG Holdings has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs establish their ventures and today proudly supports more than 9,500 businesses across the UAE, Qatar, India, Singapore, and other international markets.

Driven by innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence, RAG Holdings continues to simplify business growth by connecting businesses with the expertise, infrastructure, and strategic support they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

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