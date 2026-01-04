Raghav Chadha adding nothing to conversations around gig workers, just claiming credit: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Prominent investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani has hit back at Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on the issue of gig workers, alleging that the parliamentarian was adding nothing constructive to the conversation and has merely tried to cause disruption and seek attention on social media.

"He is trying to jump on the bandwagon and claim credit," Bikhchandani posted on X, sharing a post of Raghav Chadha where he had praised the central government for releasing the draft Social Security Rules for gig workers, besides targeting some of the top companies.

According to Bikhchandani, the AAP MP has failed to mention that platform companies have been in discussions with the central government and various state governments (across party lines) for several years to enact fair rules for gig worker welfare.

"I have personally spoken to government officials and ministers and given inputs. Some states have already passed laws around this. Eternal has been supportive and our inputs have been received by well-intentioned governments that want growth and gig worker welfare both," Bikhchandani posted on X.

"Mr. Chadha has come late to the party and, without trying to understand the situation and without adding anything constructive to the conversation, has merely tried to cause disruption and seek attention for himself on social media. He is trying to jump on the bandwagon and claim credit," he named the AAP MP.

Bikhchandani also praised the central government.

"We support the Central Govt and are thankful for their leadership in this matter. We also support and appreciate all state governments that have taken initiatives on this. We have worked with all of them. We are, and always will be, compliant with the law. In fact, for us, the law is merely the minimum to be adhered to," his post on X concluded.

Bikhchandani had previously weighed in on the debate over gig workers, praising Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's comments on the one-day gig workers' strike while taking an indirect jab at those alleging these workers were being exploited.

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha also lauded the central government for releasing the draft Social Security Rules for gig workers under the new labour codes, noting that this was the first step towards "recognition, protection and dignity" of their hard work.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, earlier this week, reportedly released draft rules called the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025, elaborating norms for gig workers to be eligible for various social security benefits and safeguards.

Raghav Chadha has long advocated for the rights of gig workers, including on many occasions on the floor of Parliament.

"These draft rules were not framed just because I raised the issue in Parliament; it has happened because you all also raised your voices. The companies and the platforms did not listen to you, but the government did, which should be welcomed," Chadha said in a video posted on X. Under the new rules, gig workers are legally recognised and will be given a unique identity, Chadha said.

In the recent Parliament session, the AAP Rajya Sabha member spoke about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers, who work under tremendous pressure and at times in harsh weather conditions.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. In his Parliament intervention, the RS MP called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

For the first time, the definition of 'gig workers' and 'platform workers' and provisions related to the same have been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020, which has come into force on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

