Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and TRL Krosaki announce strategic JV to set up a 350,000 MTPA silica ramming mass plant in Odisha

• ₹100 crore initial investment to strengthen RPEL's manufacturing footprint in East India and support its long-term 1 Mn MTPA capacity ambition

JAIPUR, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. (RPEL), world's largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass, today announced a strategic joint venture with TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd. (TRL Krosaki) to establish a 350,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha, with an initial investment of approximately ₹100 crore.

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The partnership marks a significant step in RPEL's strategy to build a multi-location manufacturing platform, strengthen its presence in East India and create a more efficient supply network closer to key consumption centers.

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The JV brings together RPEL's patented manufacturing technology, established market presence and R&D capabilities with TRL Krosaki's regional strength, quartzite resources in Odisha and global refractory expertise, backed by Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan. With RPEL's existing group capacity of 534,000 MTPA and presence across 26 states in India and 40+ countries, the partnership provides a strong foundation for expanding its manufacturing and market footprint.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Kabra, Chairman, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd., said, "This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in RPEL's growth journey and our transition towards a multi-location manufacturing platform. By combining our differentiated technology and market capabilities with TRLK's raw material resources, regional presence and global industry expertise, we are creating a strong platform for sustainable growth. This partnership also takes us closer to our ambition of reaching 1 Mn MTPA capacity and approximately 30% domestic market share, while reinforcing our focus on quality and cost leadership."

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A key strategic advantage of the JV will be long-term, exclusive access to quartzite from TRL Krosaki's mines, ensuring raw material security and consistent product quality. RPEL will receive a royalty for usage of its patented manufacturing technology. The strategic location will also bring the company closer to key consumption centers in East India, enabling shorter delivery timelines, greater supply-chain efficiency and lower landed costs for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasant Kumar Naik, Managing Director, TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited, said, "This joint venture marks an important strategic milestone for TRL Krosaki, enabling us to unlock greater value from our mineral resources and create new avenues for growth. Our partnership with RPEL brings together complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and raw-material access, strengthening our position in the silica ramming mass market. The project will also support industrial development in Jharsuguda and the surrounding region by creating employment, supporting local enterprises and contributing to long-term economic growth."

The Odisha facility will strengthen RPEL's manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities while creating a platform for deeper penetration into East India. More importantly, the JV establishes a strategic building block for RPEL's broader ambition to scale its manufacturing footprint to 1 Mn MTPA and strengthen its leadership in the silica ramming mass industry.

About Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. (RPEL) is the world's largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass and a globally recognized brand in the industry. With a group manufacturing capacity of 534,000 MTPA, the company serves customers across 26 states in India and 40+ countries globally. RPEL has pioneered fully automated silica ramming mass manufacturing using proprietary and patented technology and has established capabilities in product innovation and R&D. RPEL is listed on BSE: 539837 and NSE: RPEL.

Learn more at www.rammingmass.com

About TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd. (TRLK) is a leading Indian refractory manufacturer, producing all kinds of refractory products. Originally started as a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd. In 1958, TRLK today is a subsidiary of Krosaki Harima Corporation (KHC), Japan, and a step-down subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation. TRLK operates one of the largest quartzite mines in India. KHC is a global leader in refractory manufacturing technology, managing a global network of 20+ manufacturing units across Asia, Europe and North America. Nippon Steel Corporation is the 3rd largest steel producer globally.

Learn more at www.trlkrosaki.com

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